Adenrele Sonariwo will be Launching Rele Art Gallery in Los Angeles soon

Congratulations are in order.

Rele Art Gallery which seeks to promote contemporary art, and harness it to facilitate social change will be launching it’s Los Angeles branch next year.

Adenrele Sonariwo, the founding director made the announcement on Instagram saying,

For the vision is yet for an appointed time…though it tarry, wait for it; because it will surely come… Dreamt this moment since 2016 and delighted to announce Rele, Los Angeles opening Feb 1st, 2021 🙏🏽 on the 6 year anniversary of our first location in Lagos. Our mission remains the same – to trigger newer audiences – local and global into engaging and interacting with contemporary African Art. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Photo Credit: @adenrelesonariwo