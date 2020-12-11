Countdown to Durban FilmMart – Project Submissions for 2021 are Now Open | Deadline February 21

2021 Project submissions for Africa’s premier co-production market, the Durban FilmMart (DFM) is now open.

“Our vision is to stimulate the growth of the African film industry through the development of film projects, and to network African filmmakers within the continent, and the rest of the world,” says Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

The success of the DFM over the years can be seen in the many independent film projects that have reached festivals as well as big and small screens, and the connections and relationships that have been developed and forged over the years. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFM took place as a virtual edition which attracted over 1000 online delegates from 64 countries. These delegates represented producers, directors, scriptwriters, distributors, broadcasters, sales agents, financiers, investors, festival programmes and other film industry representatives from around the world, and we are hoping to grow these numbers and attract more interest in our 12th edition.

The selection panel will choose up to ten documentaries and ten fiction feature-length film projects from the submissions. These projects will undergo a two-day packaging and mentorship programme during the DFM, followed by one-on-one meetings with a panel of film financiers, buyers, and distributors from across the globe.

Here’s What You Need to Know:

Full-length feature and documentary film projects with Africans in the major creative roles (writers, directors and producers) that are looking for co-producers, financiers, sales agents and funders, are invited to submit.

Submissions will be read and reviewed by an adjudication committee for consideration.

Producers and directors must be attached to the project.

The deadline for submission is 21 February 2021.

For more about the Durban FilmMart Institute, project submission criteria, and how to submit your project, visit DFM website. The submission link is opened for applications.

For further enquiries contact: [email protected]