Burna Boy’s New Single “Gettin Money” features on GTA’s “The Cayo Perico Heist”

Another win in the bag!

Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy‘s new song “Gettin Money” is the official soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto’s “The Cayo Perico Heist“.

“The Cayo Perico Heist” is the latest GTA online adventure and will be available on December 15.

Last year his hit single ‘Killin’ Dem’ alongside Naira Marley’s ‘Opotoyi’ made Grand Theft Auto’s playlist for their ‘iFruit’ edition.

Watch the Trailer below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram