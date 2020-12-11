Connect with us

Burna Boy's New Single "Gettin Money" features on GTA's "The Cayo Perico Heist"

An Animated Sci-fi series "Iwájú" by Nigerian Animators is Coming to Disney+ | Get the Scoop

Temi Otedola & Mr Eazi talk 'Dating Above Your League' on this Episode of "How Far” Podcast

Ndani TV premieres Official Trailer for Forthcoming Series "Game On"

Countdown to Durban FilmMart - Project Submissions for 2021 are Now Open | Deadline February 21

You've Got to See Justin Ug's Latest Short Film "Road To High School Chronicles"

"Citation", "Extraction", "His House" - Here Are What Nigerians Watched on Netflix in 2020

"Omo Ghetto (The Saga)": The Official Video for “Askamaya Anthem” feat. Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas is Here!

Watch the Trailer for Andy Amadi's "20 Pound Dream" starring Gideon Okeke, Tina Mba & Swanky JK

There's a Kidnap Case on Episode 3 of "Inspector K" Season 3

Burna Boy’s New Single “Gettin Money” features on GTA’s “The Cayo Perico Heist”

Published

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

 on

Another win in the bag!

Afrobeats heavyweight Burna Boy‘s new song “Gettin Money” is the official soundtrack for Grand Theft Auto’s “The Cayo Perico Heist“.

“The Cayo Perico Heist” is the latest GTA online adventure and will be available on December 15.

Last year his hit single ‘Killin’ Dem’ alongside Naira Marley’s ‘Opotoyi’ made Grand Theft Auto’s playlist for their ‘iFruit’ edition.

Watch the Trailer below:

Photo Credit: @burnaboygram

