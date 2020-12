After the successful release of “Restless II” EP, Simi serves up the visuals for “There For You” featuring Ms Banks.

The extended play comprises of 6 tracks, including the previously released “No Longer Beneficial.”

Adekunle Gold, WurlD and Ms Banks‘ vocals are all in the project, they appear on track 6, 4 and 2 respectively. Producers are Sess [Tracks 1, 3, 4 and 6] Oscar [Tracks 2 and 5].

