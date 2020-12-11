DJ Spinall drops Star-Studded Album “Grace” featuring Tiwa Savage, Minz & Omah Lay

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Disk jockey and music producer, DJ Spinall has released his fifth studio album entitled, “Grace.”

‘“Grace” is meant to be a simultaneous moment of pause, reflection and celebration. “Grace” will create a uniting force for all music lovers, transcending cultural lines and borders. It will not only provide that distinctive sound that his fans know and love but will also display Spinall’s music production prowess and all-round growth’, DJ Spinall says.

The star-studded 15 track album features a host of amazing artists including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Niniola, Reminisce, Fireboy DML, WurlD, Oxlade, Ycee, Omah Lay, Boj, Bella Shmurda, Minz, Shaybo, Crayon, Kranium, Benji Flow, Tobi Abbey and Ghanaian artists R2bees and King Promise.

It features superstar producers such as Ozedikus, Baby Fresh, Spells, Kel P and others.

The album comprises sultry rhythms that weave between mellow percussion. And on “Everytime”, Kranium deftly reveals the Afro-Caribbean undertones in a project that links Afrobeats not only with dancehall but also Ghanaian hiplife and R&B.

Listen to the album below:

