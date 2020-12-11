New Music: Soundz – Cinderella

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Fast-rising singer Soundz comes through with new music tagged “Cinderella“, an Afropop tune that tells a story of the artist’s love interest who has never seen but would love to meet. He says,

I made this song to express a different and special kind of affection.It really is an amazing piece for me and its the first of it’s kind❤️
I want you to be part of this, your support is Golden to me.

The IamBeatz produced track serves as a mood booster with several instruments driving the music such as the lead guitar, marimba and lots of African drums and percussions for the bounce.

Listen to the track below:

