New Music: Soundz – Cinderella

Fast-rising singer Soundz comes through with new music tagged “Cinderella“, an Afropop tune that tells a story of the artist’s love interest who has never seen but would love to meet. He says,

I made this song to express a different and special kind of affection.It really is an amazing piece for me and its the first of it’s kind❤️

I want you to be part of this, your support is Golden to me.

The IamBeatz produced track serves as a mood booster with several instruments driving the music such as the lead guitar, marimba and lots of African drums and percussions for the bounce.

Listen to the track below: