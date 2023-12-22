PUMA Launches New Store, Bringing Forever Faster Energy to Port Harcourt

One of PUMA’s retail partners, a leading sports brand retailer in Nigeria, Persianas Retail Limited (PRL), officially welcomed residents of Port Harcourt aboard the unstoppable ‘Forever Faster’ train. PUMA Nigeria launched a store at the popular Garden City Mall (GCM) on December 17th, 2023.

The event attracted an exclusive crowd of PUMA family members, high-net-worth individuals, influencers, celebrities, health and fitness enthusiasts, and members of the ever-growing Athleisure Community.

True to PUMA style, it was a day of a delightful fusion of shopping, fashion, food, entertainment, and exciting fun activities in the store. Global Award-winning PUMA Ambassador Davido was also in attendance at the store. Some other notable guests included Tonye Hart, Saint Tracy, and other popular Port Harcourt bloggers.

Guests sipped and shopped while enjoying great music from DJ2Swagg and were entertained with games and shopping incentives hosted by popular PH MC Sisi Boma. Guests also participated in an engaging ‘PUMA Style’ game led by influencers.

In this enjoyable activity, customers were challenged to randomly select PUMA apparel and style it in innovative ways to create a full and stylish look.

Speaking at the event, Ayo Amusan, founder and CEO of PRL, thanked Davido and all the guests.

“We are excited to officially launch PUMA in Port Harcourt, marking yet another significant milestone for Persianas Retail. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to our beloved PUMA family and customers as we continue to bring them closer to the products they love. This opening is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our promise to deliver more convenience to our customers, both online and in our physical stores”.

Davido arrived in a Grand PUMA Style. The ambassador signed a few PUMA tees for some guests, took photos, and gifted some lucky fans with a few items. The global star expressed his delight at seeing the brand expand, saying,

“I am excited to be on this journey with my incredible PUMA family. This new store in Port Harcourt makes it easier and more accessible for fans to shop for their favourite pieces. I am excited about the growth of the brand and look forward to the expansion across other states.”



The launch encapsulates PRL’s investment in the Nigerian retail market and its dedication to providing the best shopping experiences to all its customers. The new PUMA store offers products across lifestyle, athleisure, and more, catering to customers who value both style and fitness.

