Connect with us

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Was The Best Dressed Male TV Star of 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Was The Best Dressed Female TV Star of 2023?

Events Promotions Style

PUMA Launches New Store, Bringing Forever Faster Energy to Port Harcourt

Beauty BN TV Events Inspired Living Music Style

All The Juicy Style Deets That Got Chinyere Chi-Chi Adogu Personally Interviewed by Adele in Vegas | WATCH

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who was the Best Dressed Female Influencer of 2023

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who was the Best Dressed Male Influencer of 2023?

Beauty Music News Style

RE: Burna Boy's Edgy Looks, Outlander Picks Ronami Ogulu As 'The Best Stylist Of The Year'

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Which Female had the Best Street Style in 2023?

Style

BN Style's 'The Definitive Best Dressed List': Who Defined Menswear Street Style in 2023?

Style

BN Style's 'The Definitive Best Dressed List': Which Couple Stole the Style Spotlight in 2023?

Style

BN Style’s ‘The Definitive Best Dressed List’: Who Was The Best Dressed Male TV Star of 2023?

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

While good TV doesn’t always equate to good fashion, some outstanding TV shows showcase incredibly stylish men. From the most acclaimed talk shows to the small-screen male characters that linger in our thoughts, these style stars are consistently dressed to impress, even during their off-duty moments. Their commitment to fashion not only reflects their style but also serves as inspiration for viewers, demonstrating a genuine love for fashion that resonates and motivates us along the way.

These style stars have consistently delivered incredible fashion moments, donning perfectly tailored suits and daring statement ensembles that stand out in a crowd. Paired seamlessly with statement accessories, these outfits exude a unique charm that adds the perfect oomph to every look. And let’s not overlook their impeccable grooming.

Without further ado, let’s celebrate the Male TV stars who undoubtedly owned the fashion scene in 2023.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Jeremiah Ogbodo (Swanky Jerry)

Andile Ncube

Yemi Cregx

Dénola Grey

Thabang Molaba

Mike Afolarin

Vine Olugu

Maps Maponyane

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now to vote for your BEST Dressed TV Star (MALE) of 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Voting starts today and ends on the 28th of December.

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Let’s Talk Everything Christmas with Pastor Tunde Usidame of One Church in Today’s Edition of “Doing Life With…”

#BN2023Epilogues: Kehinde Ajose Travelled to Three Countries and Learned to Balance Work & Play

#BN2023Epilogues: Jessica Ireju Struggled With Imposter Syndrome But She Learned to Become Stronger & More Resilient

From Counterfeit Soy Sauce to Diluted Wines – What Can We Do About Fake Products?

Chude Jideonwo: Why Rema is The 2023 Culture Icon
css.php