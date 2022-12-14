Watch Tomi Thomas’ Rockstar Performance of “Hurricane” from “The Hopeless Romantic” EP

Alté star Tomi Thomas has premiered the visual performance for “Hurricane,” off his 2021 EP, “Hopeless Romantic.”

“Hurricane” is the final session from a series of live performance videos released in the past month, building anticipation for new releases speculated to come at the top of the new year.

Tomi Thomas rose to popularity as one of the pioneers of the Alté movement. When he released the “Hopeless Romantic” EP, which was a diverse project with genre fusions including Afropop, dancehall, and reggae, Thomas admitted that it was his own unique expression of the now-global Afrobeats sound. Of course, the project was critically acclaimed because of the talent and prowess it displayed.

Now that he is preparing to release new music, Thomas is treating fans to a refresher of his creative genius with serial live sessions of his recent EP. The final session to be unveiled is “Hurricane,” a track that originally featured Reggae and dance hall legend Buju Banton, and you can literally see Thomas reach deep into his inner rockstar to deliver this visual spectacle.

Watch the live performance below: