Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Tomi Thomas' Rockstar Performance of "Hurricane" from "The Hopeless Romantic" EP

BN TV Music

“I don’t want to be known for controversies. I want my name to inspire people” - Bella Shmurda says on “Tea with Tay”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi discusses family & filmmaking in new episode of "Rubbin’ Minds"

BN TV

Angel & Umoh Uduak talk about the Heartbreaking Story of Ini-Ubong Umoren & Dealing with Grief on "Of Blood, Bone and Water"

BN TV

Don't Miss this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch Bayanni & Liya in the latest episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV Living Movies & TV Music

Waje & Mercy Johnson Okojie discuss motherhood, music, relationship on Episode 3 of "Mercy's Menu" Season 3

BN TV Music

Burna Boy tells the story of pollution, flood & negligence in new documentary-style visuals for "Whiskey"

BN TV Career

Meet Afolabi Fasanmi - Here's How He Earns $60,000 a Year as a Food Photographer & Chef Living in Lagos

BN TV Career

Ife Adegoke highlights the best investments a woman can make to transform her finances on the "Girl to Woman Podcast"

BN TV

Watch Tomi Thomas’ Rockstar Performance of “Hurricane” from “The Hopeless Romantic” EP

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Alté star Tomi Thomas has premiered the visual performance for “Hurricane,” off his 2021 EP, “Hopeless Romantic.”

“Hurricane” is the final session from a series of live performance videos released in the past month, building anticipation for new releases speculated to come at the top of the new year.

Tomi Thomas rose to popularity as one of the pioneers of the Alté movement. When he released the “Hopeless Romantic” EP, which was a diverse project with genre fusions including Afropop, dancehall, and reggae, Thomas admitted that it was his own unique expression of the now-global Afrobeats sound. Of course, the project was critically acclaimed because of the talent and prowess it displayed.

Now that he is preparing to release new music, Thomas is treating fans to a refresher of his creative genius with serial live sessions of his recent EP. The final session to be unveiled is “Hurricane,” a track that originally featured Reggae and dance hall legend Buju Banton, and you can literally see Thomas reach deep into his inner rockstar to deliver this visual spectacle.

Watch the live performance below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

It is Okay if Living is Your Biggest Win This Year

Yetty Williams: Here’s How to Help your Children Improve their Attention Span

Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: How to Avoid Being a Scrooge this Christmas

Musings On Iranian Women, Feminism and the Absurdities of the World

How Do We Take Child-Beggars Off The Streets?
css.php