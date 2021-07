During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is Neo Akpofure.

The fashion was one of the highlights of the reunion show this year and here’s how Neo showed up for the episodes.

Look 1

Neo in Jason Porshe

Look 2

Neo in The Drip Wave

Look 3

Neo in T A I . L O R E



Look 4