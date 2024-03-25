Take A Look At What Movie & Style Stars Wore To The Premiere Of “Beasts of Two Worlds (Ajakaju)”

Over the weekend, the movie premiere for “Beast of Two Worlds (Ajanaku),” a film produced by Eniola Ajao in collaboration with Anthill Studios, was a grand display of daring and fierce looks.

In a world where two worlds clash, “Beast of Two Worlds (Ajanaku)” follows the story of a fearless king who must do the necessary to protect his dynasty against all odds. Directed by Odunlade Adekola and Adebayo Tijani, the film stars Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Mercy Aigbe Kazeem, Faithia Williams, Lateef Adedimeji, Sola Sobowale, Ibrahim Chatta, and Fathia Balogun.