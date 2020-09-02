Inspired
The 5th Edition of Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards focused on celebrating Youth Enterpreneurship & It was Remarkable
The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards held on Saturday, August 29th 2020. The event which was supported by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, BellaNaija, Airtel, Eyowo, 100talks.ng , Ogelle, Axa Mansard, Ynaija was hosted by Esther Agunbiade.
The Event included Keynote Presentation, Award Presentation, Interviews, Book review and more was broadcast live to tens of thousands of viewers.
Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates young Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. The Nigeria’s under 25 Incubator program equips early-stage entrepreneurs with the support they need to transform audacious ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures, by providing you with three things: space, community, and access.
According the Executive Director, SME100Africa in his keynote address, “Asides from learning how to run a sustainable business, we teach these young entrepreneurs practical skills, positive attitudes, greater awareness of society, a sharpened appetite for active engagement, new competences and confidence to play a part”.
There were about 5125 (Five thousand, one hundred and twenty-five) Nominations for the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards this year from which 165 nominees spread across 25 categories were shortlisted, who have all been inducted into the Nigeria’s class of 2020 incubation program.
Below is the full list of the 25 winners.
E-Commerce
Olaoti Olawoyin– Voo Store
Agriculture
Elizabeth Oladepo– 07 Foods
Fashion
Aderinsola Akinola– Quintessential Couture
Performing Arts
Maryam Akpaokagi– Taaooma
Photography
Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun- Ariyike Photography
Software and Designs
Oluwadamilola Soyombo– The Creative Kid Zone
Beauty and Make Up
Ojomo Seyi– Pose by Ponmi
Food and Drinks
Hephzibah Fregene– Zeelicious Cakes
Professional Services
Opeyemi Taiwo and Ebunoluwa Efunkoya– The WriteUp Factory
Health and Skin Care
Dr Oluwananumi- Health Drive NG
Media and Communications
Adebimpe Olajiga– Presenter, Journalist, Actor
Arts and Culture
Olowokudejo Olasumbo- Tanna Crafts
Events Planning
Oluwajimi Temitope– Indigocrystal
Finance and FinTech
Adigun Enoch Omodolapo– Jil Tokens
Technology
Oladokun Oluwaseun– Ali Empressa
Education
Depeju Lasaki– Leaders Read Network
Sports
Adelowo Sokunbi – Prime Sports/ Kick Off NG
Energy and Sustainability
Temilade Salami– Eco Warriors
Music
Damilola Akinwunmi– Digital Distribution
Hospitality and Tourism
Ayomide Akindipe– Ace Real Estate
Manufacturing and Logistics
Inioluwa Adegoke– I Craft NG
Environmental and Interior Decor
Sally Ogbonna– Inhaus Design Architects
Creative Writing and Content Creation
Tega Clifford– YouTuber
Active Citizenship and Government Engagement
Folorunsho Olufunke Ruth– HopeSpring to Africa
Social Entrepreneurship
Ibim Jefferson– The Father’s Men Conference
This is an annual entrepreneurship leadership program aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25.
These are innovators, influencers, trend setters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc, who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.
For more information and inquiries, Please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]
