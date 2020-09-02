The 5th Edition of Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards focused on celebrating Youth Enterpreneurship & It was Remarkable

The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards held on Saturday, August 29th 2020. The event which was supported by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, BellaNaija, Airtel, Eyowo, 100talks.ng , Ogelle, Axa Mansard, Ynaija was hosted by Esther Agunbiade.

The Event included Keynote Presentation, Award Presentation, Interviews, Book review and more was broadcast live to tens of thousands of viewers.

Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates young Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. The Nigeria’s under 25 Incubator program equips early-stage entrepreneurs with the support they need to transform audacious ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures, by providing you with three things: space, community, and access.

According the Executive Director, SME100Africa in his keynote address, “Asides from learning how to run a sustainable business, we teach these young entrepreneurs practical skills, positive attitudes, greater awareness of society, a sharpened appetite for active engagement, new competences and confidence to play a part”.

There were about 5125 (Five thousand, one hundred and twenty-five) Nominations for the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards this year from which 165 nominees spread across 25 categories were shortlisted, who have all been inducted into the Nigeria’s class of 2020 incubation program.

Below is the full list of the 25 winners.

E-Commerce

Olaoti Olawoyin– Voo Store

Agriculture



Elizabeth Oladepo– 07 Foods

Fashion



Aderinsola Akinola– Quintessential Couture

Performing Arts



Maryam Akpaokagi– Taaooma

Photography



Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun- Ariyike Photography

Software and Designs



Oluwadamilola Soyombo– The Creative Kid Zone

Beauty and Make Up



Ojomo Seyi– Pose by Ponmi

Food and Drinks



Hephzibah Fregene– Zeelicious Cakes

Professional Services



Opeyemi Taiwo and Ebunoluwa Efunkoya– The WriteUp Factory

Health and Skin Care



Dr Oluwananumi- Health Drive NG

Media and Communications



Adebimpe Olajiga– Presenter, Journalist, Actor

Arts and Culture



Olowokudejo Olasumbo- Tanna Crafts

Events Planning



Oluwajimi Temitope– Indigocrystal

Finance and FinTech



Adigun Enoch Omodolapo– Jil Tokens

Technology



Oladokun Oluwaseun– Ali Empressa

Education



Depeju Lasaki– Leaders Read Network

Sports



Adelowo Sokunbi – Prime Sports/ Kick Off NG

Energy and Sustainability



Temilade Salami– Eco Warriors

Music



Damilola Akinwunmi– Digital Distribution

Hospitality and Tourism



Ayomide Akindipe– Ace Real Estate

Manufacturing and Logistics



Inioluwa Adegoke– I Craft NG

Environmental and Interior Decor



Sally Ogbonna– Inhaus Design Architects

Creative Writing and Content Creation

Tega Clifford– YouTuber

Active Citizenship and Government Engagement

Folorunsho Olufunke Ruth– HopeSpring to Africa

Social Entrepreneurship

Ibim Jefferson– The Father’s Men Conference

This is an annual entrepreneurship leadership program aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25.

These are innovators, influencers, trend setters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc, who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.

For more information and inquiries, Please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]

