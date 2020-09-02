Connect with us

The 5th Edition of Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Awards focused on celebrating Youth Enterpreneurship & It was Remarkable

To keep up with its $250m commitment to SMEs globally, Mastercard offers Omaness Skinfood Grant for Business Growth

Your Better Self with Akanna: The Thin Line Between Being Bold and Foolhardy

Abifarin Babatunde of Arewa Technology Hub is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Chinenye Opeodu: Learn to Enjoy Every Day of Your Life

5 Times Chadwick Boseman Inspired Us With Pearls of Wisdom While Battling Cancer

The 5th Edition of the Nigeria’s Youth Entrepreneurship Leadership Program a.k.a Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards held on Saturday, August 29th 2020. The event which was supported by the Lagos Internal Revenue Service, BellaNaija, Airtel, Eyowo, 100talks.ng , Ogelle, Axa Mansard,  Ynaija was hosted by Esther Agunbiade.

The Event included Keynote Presentation, Award Presentation, Interviews, Book review and more was broadcast live to tens of thousands of viewers.

Every year SME100Africa recognizes and celebrates young Nigerians under the age of 25 who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to socio-economic development in Nigeria. The Nigeria’s under 25 Incubator program equips early-stage entrepreneurs with the support they need to transform audacious ideas into scalable and sustainable ventures, by providing you with three things: space, community, and access.

According the Executive Director, SME100Africa in his keynote address, “Asides from learning how to run a sustainable business, we teach these young entrepreneurs practical skills, positive attitudes, greater awareness of society, a sharpened appetite for active engagement, new competences and confidence to play a part”.

There were about 5125 (Five thousand, one hundred and twenty-five) Nominations for the Nigeria’s 25 under 25 awards this year from which 165 nominees spread across 25 categories were shortlisted, who have all been inducted into the Nigeria’s class of 2020 incubation program.

Below is the full  list of the 25 winners.

E-Commerce

Olaoti Olawoyin Voo Store

Agriculture

Elizabeth Oladepo 07 Foods

Fashion

Aderinsola Akinola Quintessential Couture

Performing Arts

Maryam AkpaokagiTaaooma

Photography

Moyinoluwa Oluwaseun- Ariyike Photography

Software and Designs

Oluwadamilola Soyombo The Creative Kid Zone

Beauty and Make Up

Ojomo Seyi Pose by Ponmi

Food and Drinks

Hephzibah Fregene Zeelicious Cakes

Professional Services

Opeyemi Taiwo and Ebunoluwa EfunkoyaThe WriteUp Factory

Health and Skin Care

Dr Oluwananumi- Health Drive NG

Media and Communications

Adebimpe Olajiga– Presenter, Journalist, Actor

Arts and Culture

Olowokudejo Olasumbo- Tanna Crafts

Events Planning

Oluwajimi Temitope Indigocrystal

Finance and FinTech

Adigun Enoch Omodolapo Jil Tokens

Technology

Oladokun Oluwaseun Ali Empressa

Education

Depeju Lasaki Leaders Read Network

Sports

Adelowo Sokunbi Prime Sports/ Kick Off NG

Energy and Sustainability

Temilade Salami Eco Warriors

Music

Damilola Akinwunmi Digital Distribution

Hospitality and Tourism

Ayomide Akindipe Ace Real Estate

Manufacturing and Logistics

Inioluwa Adegoke I Craft NG

Environmental and Interior Decor

Sally Ogbonna Inhaus Design Architects

Creative Writing and Content Creation

Tega Clifford– YouTuber

Active Citizenship and Government Engagement

Folorunsho Olufunke Ruth HopeSpring to Africa

Social Entrepreneurship

Ibim JeffersonThe Father’s Men Conference

This is an annual entrepreneurship leadership program aimed at Identifying, recognizing, celebrating and supporting Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25.
These are innovators, influencers, trend setters, inventors, entrepreneurs etc, who are doing phenomenal things and contributing to social economic development in Nigeria.

For more information and inquiries, Please call SME100Africa on 08177743650 or email [email protected]

—————————————————————————————————————————————–This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program

