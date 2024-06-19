IL Bagno Delivers on Its Promise, Refurbishes NGOs Bathroom Space

IL Bagno, one of Nigeria’s premier providers of total interior solutions and a representative of the manufacturers of sanitary fittings, kitchen appliances, tiles, doors, and various interior products, has fulfilled its commitment to renovate the bathroom facilities of two NGOs in Lagos and Abuja.

The Children’s Library Ajegunle in Lagos and the Center for Health Systems Support and Initiative Development (CHESIDS) in Abuja were the recipients of these revitalized spaces.

Adetola Owolabi, Executive Director and COO of Black Pelican Group, expressed,

Our choice to renovate these bathrooms aligns with our continuous commitment towards enhancing the well-being and comfort of our beneficiaries. By delivering modern, accessible, and hygienic facilities, we reinforce our dedication to their welfare. Furthermore, this initiative resonates with our mission to contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 6, ensuring universal access to clean water and sanitation.

As part of its corporate social responsibility drive to promote hygiene and eradicate open defecation, IL Bagno has generously provided sanitary wares to numerous educational institutions and organizations, including the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the University of Lagos, Motherless Babies’ Home, and various primary and tertiary institutions.

IL Bagno, a business unit within the Black Pelican Group, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and societal impact.

