Connect with us

Promotions

IL Bagno Delivers on Its Promise, Refurbishes NGOs Bathroom Space

Events Inspired Promotions

Discover the Exquisite Showcase of African Opulence as Africana Live takes Hackney by Storm

Promotions TRAVEL

#BNXploresMorocco: Collette and Motunde's Luxurious & Thrilling 6-Day Journey in the Kingdom of Light

Promotions

Burger Week Is Finally Here: 10 Days of Non-Stop ‘Burg-activity’ in Lagos and Abuja!

Events Promotions Style

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend of Style as the Fashion Souk by Eventful Returns This June

Events Promotions

Introducing the Vintage Summer Collection by The Ladymaker!

Promotions Sweet Spot

Infinix and University of Ibadan Commission Newly Renovated ICT Student Resource Centre

Events Promotions

See How Hollandia Celebrated Teachers Appreciation Week

Promotions

Jägermeister and Santa Cruz Skateboards Launch Limited Edition Decks and Apparel

Events Promotions

Bridge House College Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Special Commemorative Logo

Promotions

IL Bagno Delivers on Its Promise, Refurbishes NGOs Bathroom Space

Avatar photo

Published

10 seconds ago

 on

IL Bagno, one of Nigeria’s premier providers of total interior solutions and a representative of the manufacturers of sanitary fittings, kitchen appliances, tiles, doors, and various interior products, has fulfilled its commitment to renovate the bathroom facilities of two NGOs in Lagos and Abuja.

The Children’s Library Ajegunle in Lagos and the Center for Health Systems Support and Initiative Development (CHESIDS) in Abuja were the recipients of these revitalized spaces.

Adetola Owolabi, Executive Director and COO of Black Pelican Group, expressed,

Our choice to renovate these bathrooms aligns with our continuous commitment towards enhancing the well-being and comfort of our beneficiaries. By delivering modern, accessible, and hygienic facilities, we reinforce our dedication to their welfare.

Furthermore, this initiative resonates with our mission to contribute to Sustainable Development Goal 6, ensuring universal access to clean water and sanitation.

As part of its corporate social responsibility drive to promote hygiene and eradicate open defecation, IL Bagno has generously provided sanitary wares to numerous educational institutions and organizations, including the Nigerian Red Cross Society, the University of Lagos, Motherless Babies’ Home, and various primary and tertiary institutions.

IL Bagno, a business unit within the Black Pelican Group, recently celebrated its 20th anniversary and remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence and societal impact.

For more information visit:

Instagram
Facebook
Linkedin
Twitter: Blackpelicangrp

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”
css.php