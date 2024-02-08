Spark your Love and Win: Be a part of TECNO’s Ultimate Valentine Experience this February!

Love is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than getting rewarded for purchasing your favourite TECNO devices in the TECNO SPARK Your Love promotion?

TECNO is giving lucky customers the chance of a lifetime to truly spark their love and make this season of love a memorable one. So, if you’re looking for a way to make your partner feel over the moon this Valentine’s, take advantage of this offer and give them a gift they’ll never forget. The love magic began on February 1st, and the excitement continues until March 15th, 2023.

The enchantment begins when you enter any official TECNO store to buy any TECNO SPARK 20 Series, CAMON 20 Series, or PHANTOM Series phones available nationwide.

But here’s the twist: every purchase is not just a transaction; it’s an opportunity to receive exclusive gifts that symbolise the language of love. With each purchase, you also secure an entry into a thrilling raffle draw, where unimaginable prizes await.

TECNO is taking romance up a notch by treating two lucky couples every week with rejuvenating spa treatments. Visualize escaping the hustle and bustle as you and your loved one indulge in tranquillity and relaxation.

Hold on to your excitement because there’s more! You may not have a partner to enjoy the spa treatment but you stand the chance to be the lucky winner of a mind-blowing ₦500,000 shopping spree. Imagine grabbing all you can within a short time.

There is also a grand finale to this love-filled saga! Three lucky couples will enjoy an all-expense paid weekend getaway with a celebrity. As the campaign concludes, the world will witness the announcement of these lucky winners on social media, turning their unforgettable experiences into a shared joy for all.

Be a part this opportunity and head over to the nearest official TECNO store, buy any SPARK 20 Series, CAMON 20 Series, or PHANTOM Series phones, and stand a chance to win these fantastic prizes.

Keep the excitement alive by following TECNO Mobile on Facebook, Instagram, and X (Twitter) for all the juicy details and information. This Valentine’s, let TECNO be the spark that ignites cherished memories filled with love and excitement.

