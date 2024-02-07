Ini Dima-Okojie Revealed as Face of Newly Relaunched Dettol Skincare Soap

Dettol, a household Nigerian name and hygiene powerhouse, has chosen actress Ini Dima-Okojie as the new face of its relaunched Dettol Skincare product line, which is now formulated with an extraordinary blend of 2X glycerin dosage and enriched with argan oil.

With notable performances in films like “Blood Sisters,” “Kpali,” and “Namaste Wahala,” Ini Dima-Okojie has become a recognized figure in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

The newly relaunched Dettol Skincare soap now has a unique formulation featuring 2X glycerin dosage and the enriching touch of argan oil. The soap ensures an exceptional level of moisturization, ensuring your skin stays beautifully hydrated and healthy while protecting your skin from 99.9% germs.

Sharing her excitement about becoming Dettol Skincare’s Brand Ambassador, Ini said,

Dettol has been around for a long time, and I remember using it as a child; it feels like home for me. It is a testament to how much work goes into the brand for it to be here today and still at the peak of the quality of its products. What I love most about the relaunched Dettol Skincare is its gentleness on the skin. It also protects against germs and has argan oil and glycerin infusion that moisturises your skin and gives you a 2X moisturising effect. It is also suitable for everyone. People will love this soap because it is the best of both worlds.

Speaking on the choice of the new ambassador, Zara Adoki, Category Manager, Dettol Sub-Saharan Africa said,

Ini Dima-Okojie’s elegance, poise, and commitment to skincare align with our brand ethos. With this partnership, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of good hygiene and skincare practices, while improving the health and wellbeing of our consumers. The hygiene and beauty industry is evolving, and at Dettol, we are fully committed to being part of this narrative.

With Ini Dima-Okojie onboard as their brand ambassador, Dettol Skincare aims to raise awareness about the dual importance of glowing, healthy skin and proper hygiene.

