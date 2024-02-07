The Headies Award Is Coming Back Home For Its 17th Edition

After successfully hosting the 2022 and 2023 editions in the United States, the Headies Awards is now set to return to Nigeria for its upcoming edition. This decision comes as a response to the desire to bring the award show back to its home country.

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, U.S., featured an impressive lineup of Nigeria’s top artists and prominent personalities from the music and entertainment industry.

Announcing on their official Instagram page, the Headies wrote: “Over the past few years, Afrobeats—as music and as a movement—has exploded beyond our shores and beyond our dreams. Our songs have recorded billions of streams and sat comfortably on some of the world’s biggest charts. Our music is the soundtrack to millions of videos online. Our stars have sold out the biggest arenas even as African collaborations do insane numbers.

The Headies followed the music in honour of this explosion. As the event that recognised the arrival of our major music talents way before they conquered the world, we understand the importance of taking the good news of great music to new frontiers. So, the 2022 and 2023 editions of The Headies held in the US. The world got a chance to see our global stars and our future stars. This year—2024—we are bringing the world back home: To the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dancefloor, that has launched viral videos, that has put our continent right at the centre of global pop culture.

Ladies and gentlemen, The Headies is coming back home. More details soon.”