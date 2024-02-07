Connect with us

News

The Headies Award Is Coming Back Home For Its 17th Edition

News

Adejoké Bakare Makes History As The First Black Female Michelin-Starred Chef In The UK

Events News Promotions

The Wealth and Legacy Dinner: A Recap of The Legacy Haus' Insighful Discussion on Multifamily Office Advantage

Events Inspired Music News Promotions

From Screen to Stage: TikTok Celebrating Top Nigerian Creators Nominated in Its 2023 Creator Awards in Sub-Saharan Africa

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Tyla Made History in Custom Versace at the 66th Grammy Awards | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

MAJOR: Fantasia's Grammy Homage to Tina Turner Outfit is from Nigerian Designer — Matopeda

Events News

Favour Ofili Makes History At The 2024 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston

Events News Promotions

Razzl Rewards Offers Partners and Customers a Trip to AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style

Ayra Starr & Tyla Seen Posing in Synergy at YouTube's Afrobeats Pre-GRAMMYs Party

Living News Promotions

Vibrant Living: Lost In Abuja January-March 2024 Issue Is Out

News

The Headies Award Is Coming Back Home For Its 17th Edition

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

After successfully hosting the 2022 and 2023 editions in the United States, the Headies Awards is now set to return to Nigeria for its upcoming edition. This decision comes as a response to the desire to bring the award show back to its home country.

The Headies is a music awards show established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry. The annual ceremony features performances by established and promising artists.

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards, held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, U.S., featured an impressive lineup of Nigeria’s top artists and prominent personalities from the music and entertainment industry.

Announcing on their official Instagram page, the Headies wrote: “Over the past few years, Afrobeats—as music and as a movement—has exploded beyond our shores and beyond our dreams. Our songs have recorded billions of streams and sat comfortably on some of the world’s biggest charts. Our music is the soundtrack to millions of videos online. Our stars have sold out the biggest arenas even as African collaborations do insane numbers.

The Headies followed the music in honour of this explosion. As the event that recognised the arrival of our major music talents way before they conquered the world, we understand the importance of taking the good news of great music to new frontiers. So, the 2022 and 2023 editions of The Headies held in the US. The world got a chance to see our global stars and our future stars. This year—2024—we are bringing the world back home: To the place that birthed the sound that has led everybody to the dancefloor, that has launched viral videos, that has put our continent right at the centre of global pop culture.

Ladies and gentlemen, The Headies is coming back home. More details soon.”

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

This Hustle Culture Might Be Killing You Slowly

Chaste Inegbedion: Building a Relevant African Business Requires Transparency and Collaboration

Daniel Adebayo: How Do We Get Local & State Governments to Function Effectively?

Mfonobong Inyang: My Reflection on The Past Years & The New Year

Chidinma Eke: How I Navigate the Current Cost of Living Crisis
css.php