Rema, Burna Boy win Inaugural Afrobeats Awards at the 2023 BMAs

The winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Nigerain music stars Rema and Burna Boy made history as they won awards in the inaugural Afrobeats categories.

Rema and American pop star Selena Gomez won the best Afrobeats song of the year for their collaboration, “Calm Down.”

Rema, in his acceptance speech, said, “This honour for ‘Calm Down’ is a celebration of unity and the global domination of Afrobeats. I want to say a big shoutout to Selena Gomez, Mavin Records, Jonzing World as well as the amazing fans who supported us all the way to this point. I want to say a big thank you to Billboard — I’m very grateful. All the way from Nigeria, Rema. One love.”

Selena Gomez, in her acceptance speech said, “Thank you guys so, so much for this award. This is honestly Rema’s doing. He chose me to be a part of such an incredible song. So I want to thank him and thank all of you for streaming and listening and I wish we could be there. But thank you!”

Burna Boy won the “Top Afrobeats Artist” award.

See full list of winners below:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Peso Pluma

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

Fifty Fifty

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)

Ashley Gorley

Jack Antonoff

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)

Jack Antonoff

WINNER: Joey Moi

Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

SZA

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Oliver Anthony Music

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny

Morgan Wallen

SZA

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny

Ed Sheeran

NewJeans

WINNER: Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé

Chris Brown

Rihanna

WINNER: SZA

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown

Miguel

WINNER: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Rihanna

WINNER: SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Metro Boomin

Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage

WINNER: Drake

Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Ice Spice

WINNER: Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent

WINNER: Drake

Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson

Megan Moroney

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion

Parmalee

WINNER: Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait

Luke Combs

WINNER: Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

WINNER: Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)

WINNER: Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

WINNER: Coldplay

Depeche Mode

Elton John

Top Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

Peso Pluma

Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

WINNER: Karol G

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado

WINNER: Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee

WINNER: Karol G

RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)

Jimin

WINNER: NewJeans

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)

WINNER: BLACKPINK

SUGA

TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)

WINNER: Burna Boy

Libianca

Rema

Tems

Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

WINNER: Beyoncé

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Drake

Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

WINNER: Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

Elevation Worship

WINNER: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss

Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS

WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time

SZA, SOS

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Top Soundtrack

WINNER: Barbie: The Album

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

ELVIS

Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)

Top Gun: Maverick

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND

Drake, Honestly, Nevermind

Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights

WINNER: SZA, SOS

