Rema, Burna Boy win Inaugural Afrobeats Awards at the 2023 BMAs
The winners of the 2023 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
Nigerain music stars Rema and Burna Boy made history as they won awards in the inaugural Afrobeats categories.
Rema and American pop star Selena Gomez won the best Afrobeats song of the year for their collaboration, “Calm Down.”
Rema, in his acceptance speech, said, “This honour for ‘Calm Down’ is a celebration of unity and the global domination of Afrobeats. I want to say a big shoutout to Selena Gomez, Mavin Records, Jonzing World as well as the amazing fans who supported us all the way to this point. I want to say a big thank you to Billboard — I’m very grateful. All the way from Nigeria, Rema. One love.”
Selena Gomez, in her acceptance speech said, “Thank you guys so, so much for this award. This is honestly Rema’s doing. He chose me to be a part of such an incredible song. So I want to thank him and thank all of you for streaming and listening and I wish we could be there. But thank you!”
Burna Boy won the “Top Afrobeats Artist” award.
See full list of winners below:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
WINNER: Zach Bryan
Top Male Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan
Top Female Artist
Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Metallica
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Drake
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)
Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)
Jack Antonoff
WINNER: Joey Moi
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Drake
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs Artist
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
WINNER: Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
WINNER: SZA
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Chris Brown
Miguel
WINNER: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Beyoncé
Rihanna
WINNER: SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist
21 Savage
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist
21 Savage
WINNER: Drake
Travis Scott
Top Rap Female Artist
Doja Cat
Ice Spice
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist
50 Cent
WINNER: Drake
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Country Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan
Top Country Female Artist
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/Group
Old Dominion
Parmalee
WINNER: Zac Brown Band
Top Country Touring Artist
George Strait
Luke Combs
WINNER: Morgan Wallen
Top Rock Artist
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
WINNER: Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)
WINNER: Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Metallica
Top Rock Touring Artist
WINNER: Coldplay
Depeche Mode
Elton John
Top Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female Artist
WINNER: Karol G
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Top Latin Duo/Group
Eslabon Armado
WINNER: Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring Artist
Daddy Yankee
WINNER: Karol G
RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)
Jimin
WINNER: NewJeans
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)
WINNER: BLACKPINK
SUGA
TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)
WINNER: Burna Boy
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto
Top Christian Artist
Brandon Lake
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
WINNER: Lauren Daigle
Phil Wickham
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
WINNER: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss
Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS
WINNER: Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time
SZA, SOS
Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top Soundtrack
WINNER: Barbie: The Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
ELVIS
Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)
Top Gun: Maverick
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE
Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights
WINNER: SZA, SOS
