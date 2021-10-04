The First Episode of Dodos Uvhieghara’s Talk Show “To All The Girls” Centers On Marriage | WATCH

Beauty influencer Dodos Uvieghara has launched a new show on YouTube alongside her friends Oroma, Tito and Derin, where they have honest, unscripted, real-life conversations with my girls.

The web series is titled “To All The Girls” and according to Dodos, “The aim is to express ourselves by sharing our individual experiences navigating life – expectations, disappointments, cultural biases and issues we all discuss in private group chats with our girlfriends.”

Episode one is tagged ‘This Thing Called Marriage’ and the ladies share their honest opinion on marriages.

Watch the first episode below: