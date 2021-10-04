Connect with us

The First Episode of Dodos Uvhieghara's Talk Show "To All The Girls" Centers On Marriage | WATCH

Here's Episode 10 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Season 2

Blackface addresses 2Baba's "Let Somebody Love You" Song Theft Allegation in Conversation "#WithChude"

#BNxBBNaija6: Queen Wants to Get More Women Involved in Political Activities

Adebola Williams & RMD Take Up "Good To Great" in Episode 5 of “The Book I’m Reading”

#BNxBBNaija: Nini tells Chuey Chu Why She Auditioned for the Shine Ya Eye Season

#BBNaijaShineYaEye: "I used every chance I got to show my creativity" - Saga

#BNxBBNaija6: 10 Questions with… Nini

Watch Episode 6 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)" Season 2

Sisi Yemmie's Yummy Recipe for Fisherman Soup

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Beauty influencer Dodos Uvieghara has launched a new show on YouTube alongside her friends Oroma, Tito and Derin, where they have honest, unscripted, real-life conversations with my girls.

The web series is titled “To All The Girls” and according to Dodos, “The aim is to express ourselves by sharing our individual experiences navigating life – expectations, disappointments, cultural biases and issues we all discuss in private group chats with our girlfriends.”

Episode one is tagged ‘This Thing Called Marriage’ and the ladies share their honest opinion on marriages.

Watch the first episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

