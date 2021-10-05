Connect with us

Must Watch Trailer: Bimbo Manuel, Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze in Full-Option Adventure "Charge & Bail"

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Ahead of its October 15th cinema release, Inkblot Production and FilmOne Entertainment have finally served up an official trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Charge & Bail”, directed by Uyoyou Adia.

According to Inkblot Productions, “Charge & Bail” is a fun adventure movie exploring the clash of the haves and the have-nots, and finding one’s place in a new environment.

Centred on love, law, comedy and family drama, the movie tells the tale of a rich young lawyer, Boma, who gets posted to a “charge and bail” law firm for her national service. Trouble ensues as Boma struggles to fit in with the people, the courts, and life.

The full option movie boasts of an all-star cast such as Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze, Folu Storms, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Tope Olowoniyan, Elozonam Ogbolu, Eso Dike, Chigul and Craze Clown and many more.

Watch the trailer below:

