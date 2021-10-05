Zeelicious’ Budget-Friendly Meal Ideas – Yam & Palm Oil Sauce + Moi-Moi Recipes

As the cost of meals and food ingredients rise, finding ways to enjoy a wholesome meal without breaking the bank is now becoming of high importance.

Food blogger Zeelicious has shared not one but two budget-friendly meal ideas that’ll come in handy: a yam and palm oil sauce recipe and a moi-moi recipe.

Ingredients

For yam and oil sauce:

– 1/2 tuber yam

– 1 cup ugba

– 2 Kpanla fish

– 2 cups palm oil

– 1 tablespoon crayfish

– 2 seasoning cubes

– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste

– 1 onion bulb

– Salt to taste

For moi-moi:

– 3 cups beans

– 4 hard boiled eggs

– 1/4 groundnut Oil

– 6-7 chilli red peppers (tatashe)

– 3 pcs fresh pepper

– 2 onion bulbs

– 3 garlic cloves

– 3 seasoning cubes

– 2 tablespoons crayfish

– 1 table paprika

– Salt to Taste

Learn the processes below: