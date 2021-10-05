BN TV
Zeelicious’ Budget-Friendly Meal Ideas – Yam & Palm Oil Sauce + Moi-Moi Recipes
As the cost of meals and food ingredients rise, finding ways to enjoy a wholesome meal without breaking the bank is now becoming of high importance.
Food blogger Zeelicious has shared not one but two budget-friendly meal ideas that’ll come in handy: a yam and palm oil sauce recipe and a moi-moi recipe.
Ingredients
For yam and oil sauce:
– 1/2 tuber yam
– 1 cup ugba
– 2 Kpanla fish
– 2 cups palm oil
– 1 tablespoon crayfish
– 2 seasoning cubes
– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
– 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste
– 1 onion bulb
– Salt to taste
For moi-moi:
– 3 cups beans
– 4 hard boiled eggs
– 1/4 groundnut Oil
– 6-7 chilli red peppers (tatashe)
– 3 pcs fresh pepper
– 2 onion bulbs
– 3 garlic cloves
– 3 seasoning cubes
– 2 tablespoons crayfish
– 1 table paprika
– Salt to Taste
Learn the processes below: