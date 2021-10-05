Connect with us

Zeelicious' Budget-Friendly Meal Ideas - Yam & Palm Oil Sauce + Moi-Moi Recipes

Toke Makinwa Reviews Week 10 in #BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House | "The Buzz: Aftershow"

Make Thirst-Trapping Chicken Stew with Kikifoodies' Simple Recipe

Femi Adebayo Premieres Episode 5 of Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 3

Must Watch Trailer: Bimbo Manuel, Zainab Balogun, Stan Eze in Full-Option Adventure "Charge & Bail"

The First Episode of Dodos Uvhieghara's Talk Show "To All The Girls" Centers On Marriage | WATCH

Here's Episode 10 of Basketmouth's Comedy Series "Papa Benji" Season 2

Blackface addresses 2Baba's "Let Somebody Love You" Song Theft Allegation in Conversation "#WithChude"

#BNxBBNaija6: Queen Wants to Get More Women Involved in Political Activities

Adebola Williams & RMD Take Up "Good To Great" in Episode 5 of “The Book I’m Reading”

As the cost of meals and food ingredients rise, finding ways to enjoy a wholesome meal without breaking the bank is now becoming of high importance.

Food blogger Zeelicious has shared not one but two budget-friendly meal ideas that’ll come in handy: a yam and palm oil sauce recipe and a moi-moi recipe.

Ingredients

For yam and oil sauce:

– 1/2 tuber yam
– 1 cup ugba
– 2 Kpanla fish
– 2 cups palm oil
– 1 tablespoon crayfish
– 2 seasoning cubes
– 1/2 tablespoon chopped fresh pepper
– 1/2 teaspoon garlic paste
– 1 onion bulb
– Salt to taste

For moi-moi:

– 3 cups beans
– 4 hard boiled eggs
– 1/4 groundnut Oil
– 6-7 chilli red peppers (tatashe)
– 3 pcs fresh pepper
– 2 onion bulbs
– 3 garlic cloves
– 3 seasoning cubes
– 2 tablespoons crayfish
– 1 table paprika
– Salt to Taste

Learn the processes below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

