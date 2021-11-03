Connect with us

Music

New Video: YBMG - Sapa ft. KJM

Music

New Music: Moonlight Afriqa - Oroma

BN TV Music

From "Bloody Samaritan" to "Ameno", these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!

BN TV Music

Mayorkun Performs "Freedom" on Recording Academy's "Positive Vibes Only" | WATCH

Music

Princess Wonda Releases Debut Studio Album - Fantasy Fair

Music

You'll Love Magixx's Live Performance of "Motivate Yourself"

Music Promotions

Boomplay and CAPASSO Ink Extended Licensing Partnership as Part of its Expansion Strategy

Events Music Scoop

Lights, Camera & Moments from Buju's "Sorry I'm Late" Album Listening Party

Music

New Video: Minz - 234

Music

New Video: Fancy Fingers - How I Met Your Mother

Music

New Video: YBMG – Sapa ft. KJM

Published

3 mins ago

 on

From YBMG Entertainment comes the official video of “Sapa“, which features the record’s star artist KJM on the soul-touching track. The track was produced by Flow Beats (Da Vibegiver) and mixed & mastered by Dan Jiggy. It is currently streaming on all music platforms.

What to expect from this track is a unique sound with a drip of acoustic genius. It has a rhythm that you will never get tired of in a jiffy.

YBMG Entertainment plays host a diverse mix of fast rising artists with different styles and content. 

Watch the video of “Sapa” here 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: As a Bridesmaid, How Far Would You Go to Please the Bride?

Mfonobong Inyang: Turning From Trauma To Triumph

James Omokwe on Creating Africa Magic Epics | by Dika Ofoma

Your Better Self with Akanna: Pride Comes Before a Nasty Fall

Wunmi Adelusi: Why You Shouldn’t Hold Back From Giving Constructive Feedback
css.php