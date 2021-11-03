New Video: YBMG – Sapa ft. KJM

From YBMG Entertainment comes the official video of “Sapa“, which features the record’s star artist KJM on the soul-touching track. The track was produced by Flow Beats (Da Vibegiver) and mixed & mastered by Dan Jiggy. It is currently streaming on all music platforms.

What to expect from this track is a unique sound with a drip of acoustic genius. It has a rhythm that you will never get tired of in a jiffy.

YBMG Entertainment plays host a diverse mix of fast rising artists with different styles and content.

Watch the video of “Sapa” here