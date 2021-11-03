From “Bloody Samaritan” to “Ameno”, these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!

Music covers are a different version of an original song by an individual or band. It is mostly used to appreciate the sounds, beat, or lyrics of a song.

What LOUD does is far much better than the conventional music covers. It cooks up the original items used in a song, then adds its own flavour to create a whole new meal.

The live band has been associated with top stars like Burna Boy, Flavour, and Phyno. They also played a key role at the Miss Grand Nigeria 2021 pageant show.

However, what Loud seems to most popular for is their musical covers.

Watch them here.

1. Johnny Drille ft. Styl-Plus – Odo

2. E.R.A’s Ameno

3. Tribute to Sound Sultan

4. Timi Dakolo’s Great Nation

5. Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan