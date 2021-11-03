BN TV
From “Bloody Samaritan” to “Ameno”, these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!
Music covers are a different version of an original song by an individual or band. It is mostly used to appreciate the sounds, beat, or lyrics of a song.
What LOUD does is far much better than the conventional music covers. It cooks up the original items used in a song, then adds its own flavour to create a whole new meal.
The live band has been associated with top stars like Burna Boy, Flavour, and Phyno. They also played a key role at the Miss Grand Nigeria 2021 pageant show.
However, what Loud seems to most popular for is their musical covers.
Watch them here.
1. Johnny Drille ft. Styl-Plus – Odo
2. E.R.A’s Ameno
3. Tribute to Sound Sultan
4. Timi Dakolo’s Great Nation
5. Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan