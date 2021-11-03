Connect with us

From "Bloody Samaritan" to "Ameno", these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!

Make Tasty Vegetable Sauce with Kikifoodies' Appetizing Recipe

The First Teaser for Play Network Studios' Classic Remake "Aki and Paw Paw" is Here!

Tracy Batta shares the Inspiration behind Her Business + Keeping it Afloat on "Young CEO"

Mayorkun Performs "Freedom" on Recording Academy's "Positive Vibes Only" | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie shares 5 Things She Does at the Beginning of Every Month

Wunmi Bello's 25th Birthday was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'

A Day in Monaco with Temi Otedola | WATCH

Tayo Aina's Experience & Honest Opinion on Travelling to Benin Republic

Joycee Awosika talks Planning & Scaling Businesses with RMD in Episode 9 of "The Book I'm Reading"

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Music covers are a different version of an original song by an individual or band. It is mostly used to appreciate the sounds, beat, or lyrics of a song.

What LOUD does is far much better than the conventional music covers. It cooks up the original items used in a song, then adds its own flavour to create a whole new meal.

The live band has been associated with top stars like Burna Boy, Flavour, and Phyno. They also played a key role at the Miss Grand Nigeria 2021 pageant show.

However, what Loud seems to most popular for is their musical covers.

Watch them here. 

1. Johnny Drille ft. Styl-Plus – Odo

2. E.R.A’s Ameno

 3. Tribute to Sound Sultan

4. Timi Dakolo’s Great Nation 

5.  Ayra Starr’s Bloody Samaritan

