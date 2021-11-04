The Bail Music Company says Disengagement from Brymo is a ‘Mutual Decision’

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

A notice has been officially published by Afrobeats singer, Brymo‘s management – The Bail Music Company – announcing a disengagement from the artist.

The statement was shared on Wednesday, 3rd of September by Brymo’s manager Lanre Lawal, revealing that: “Over the last eight years as Brymo’s managers, we have built formidable relationships and partnerships with top music stakeholders in and outside Nigeria. Together, we have assisted in amplifying the strengths and talents of the singer/songwriter (Brymo) through the smooth development and execution of projects that have grown the brand internationally.”

The notice further stated that “However, like every healthy relationship, there is a mutual decision to move to the next stage of our professional journeys individually.”

We are proud of the years we worked together and find nothing more satisfying than to see Brymo reach the heights of his success,” the statement concluded.

“The last 8 years, working with the “most powerful artist in the world” was challenging and so far, the most fulfilling years of my professional life. I am moving on now and ready to take on more challenges and break new grounds,” Lanre Lawal wrote in his caption as he made the announcement on  Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who’s supported us one way or another, thank you @Brymolawale for your friendship and for trusting me and the team with the work. I never take it for granted. Thank you most especially to the fans for their belief & unwavering support. Love.”

