The First Teaser for Play Network Studios' Classic Remake "Aki and Paw Paw" is Here!

Tracy Batta shares the Inspiration behind Her Business + Keeping it Afloat on "Young CEO"

Mayorkun Performs "Freedom" on Recording Academy's "Positive Vibes Only" | WATCH

Sisi Yemmie shares 5 Things She Does at the Beginning of Every Month

Wunmi Bello's 25th Birthday was an 'Emotional Roller Coaster'

A Day in Monaco with Temi Otedola | WATCH

Tayo Aina's Experience & Honest Opinion on Travelling to Benin Republic

Joycee Awosika talks Planning & Scaling Businesses with RMD in Episode 9 of "The Book I'm Reading"

Look Good while You Cook with these Outfit Ideas from Zeelicious

Mimi & Charlie join the 4th Episode of "Julie's Top 5" Season 5 to debate Dave's "Psychodrama" Album

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s official! The remake of Nollywood classic “Aki and PawPaw” will be on your screens from the 17th of December and we’ve got the first teaser for your anticipation.

Osita Iheme and Chinedu Ikedieze stole our hearts in the early 2000s with the classic family comedy film “Aki & PawPaw”, and now, they’re making a comeback, this time on the big screens.

With several scenes from the movie trending through memes on Twitter and other social media platforms globally since 2019, Play Network Studios made it a part of its ‘Nostalgic Collection’ which houses remakes of Nollywood classics like  “Living In Bondage: Breaking Free,” “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story“, “Nneka The Pretty Serpent,” the forthcoming “Glamour Girls“, “Osuofia Goes To Miami” and “Diamond Ring”.

Alongside FilmOne Entertainment, Play Network Studios is reintroducing “Aki & PawPaw” as you’ve never seen before, so “get ready to abandon all your home training at the door.”

Produced by Chris Odeh and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film also features a talented cast of Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi, Uti Nwachukwu, Stan Nze, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Chioma Okafor, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Juliet Ibrahim, Charles Inojie, Amechi Muonagor, Francis Sule, to mention a few.

Watch the teaser below:

