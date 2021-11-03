Tracy Batta shares the Inspiration behind Her Business + Keeping it Afloat on “Young CEO”

This new episode of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO” features the Co-Founder and CEO of Smoothie Express – Tracy Batta.

Inspired by her own weight-loss journey and from making smoothies, Tracy Batta decided to start her own smoothie business alongside her friend, Omowunmi Akande.

After injecting an initial sum of $5,000 into the business and securing a store location, they had to face a number of challenges to keep the business afloat.

Watch the new episode for her journey: