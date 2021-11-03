Tracy Batta shares the Inspiration behind Her Business + Keeping it Afloat on “Young CEO”

Connect with us

Published

12 mins ago

 on

This new episode of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO” features the Co-Founder and CEO of Smoothie Express – Tracy Batta.

Inspired by her own weight-loss journey and from making smoothies, Tracy Batta decided to start her own smoothie business alongside her friend, Omowunmi Akande.

After injecting an initial sum of $5,000 into the business and securing a store location, they had to face a number of challenges to keep the business afloat.

Watch the new episode for her journey:

Lee Ada'Eze is a seamless raconteur who tells stories through different media from ghost, screen, content and copywriting to acting and creative directing. She creates insightful content for diverse readers as a Content Associate on BellaNaija's Editorial team. Lee is also a skilled digital marketer for major brands in various business sectors. When she's not working, she's probably in her head, becoming more self-aware, listening to good music, watching a movie or having a fulfilling time out. Unpredictable and reserved; a beautiful blend of multiple personalities. You can reach Lee directly on: Instagram/Twitter - @leeadaeze & [email protected]

