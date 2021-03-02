Connect with us

Guess the Producer of Charles Okpaleke's "Glamour Girls" Remake - Abimbola Craig 👏🏾

Alex Asogwa's Debut Short Film "Nucleus" is Coming Soon | Watch the Trailer on BN TV

Check Out the Official Posters for "Devil In Agbada" starring Erica Nlewedim, Linda Osifo & Efe Irele

Nengi is a sight to behold on Glitz Africa Magazine's Latest Issue

Big Win for O-T Fagbenle as he's set to Play Barack Obama in Showtime Anthology Series "The First Lady"

Fejiro Reflects on her History with Lamar in Episode 4 of Diane Russet's Web Series "Ricordi"

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

6 of Adesua Etomi-Wellington's Oh-So-Adorable Pregnancy Moments

Malik makes a Bold Move in Episode 3 of Diane Russet's Web Series "Ricordi"

BN Red Carpet (Virtual) Fab: 78th Golden Globe Awards | #GoldenGlobes

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Abimbola Craig is on the move again, this time, as a producer for one of the most anticipated Nollywood sequels, “Glamour Girls”…and we’re here for it.

Abimbola has produced outstanding and groundbreaking movies such as Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl in Transit”, “Rumor Has It”, “The Juice”, co-produced “Sugar Rush” in 2019, alongside Jadesola Osiberu, and directed the new Ndani Original “Game On”.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page, the triple threat wrote; “3 generations of Nollywood actresses, A female producer, A female director, A female writer, Happy Women’s month! @playnetworkstudios @charlesofplay let’s create magic”.

We can’t wait to meet the director, scriptwriter and casts of the forthcoming sequel.

The remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster which was acquired by Play Network Africa’s CEO, Charles Okpaleke is expected to hit the cinemas in December 2021. The first “Glamour Girls” follows the life of a village girl who was influenced by her friend to get a job in Lagos to live a better life.

It starred Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, and others.

Congratulations Abimbola! We can’t wait to see the magic you and your team create.

Photo Credit: abimbolacraig

