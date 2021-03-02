Guess the Producer of Charles Okpaleke’s “Glamour Girls” Remake – Abimbola Craig 👏🏾



Abimbola Craig is on the move again, this time, as a producer for one of the most anticipated Nollywood sequels, “Glamour Girls”…and we’re here for it.

Abimbola has produced outstanding and groundbreaking movies such as Ndani TV’s “Skinny Girl in Transit”, “Rumor Has It”, “The Juice”, co-produced “Sugar Rush” in 2019, alongside Jadesola Osiberu, and directed the new Ndani Original “Game On”.

Sharing the exciting news on her Instagram page, the triple threat wrote; “3 generations of Nollywood actresses, A female producer, A female director, A female writer, Happy Women’s month! @playnetworkstudios @charlesofplay let’s create magic”.

We can’t wait to meet the director, scriptwriter and casts of the forthcoming sequel.

The remake of the 1994 Nollywood blockbuster which was acquired by Play Network Africa’s CEO, Charles Okpaleke is expected to hit the cinemas in December 2021. The first “Glamour Girls” follows the life of a village girl who was influenced by her friend to get a job in Lagos to live a better life.

It starred Liz Benson, Ngozi Ezeonu, Eucharia Anuobi, Pat Attah, Ernest Obi, Zack Orji, and others.

Congratulations Abimbola! We can’t wait to see the magic you and your team create.

Photo Credit: abimbolacraig