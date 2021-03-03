Busiswa’s Reality TV show “Her Majesty” is set to Premiere on BET Africa to Celebrate International Women’s Month

BET Africa honours International Women’s Month by premiering Busiswa Gqulu‘s reality TV program, “Her Majesty“, which stars the strong Queen of dance and music icon. It will air on BET Africa on Saturday, March 20th at 19:30 CAT.

Busiswa made history recently when she worked on Beyoncé‘s highly acclaimed music album “Black is King.” The reality show is BET Africa’s third original local celebrity reality show.

“Her Majesty: Busiswa,” a 13-part local reality TV project, will act as a virtual companion to Busiswa’s musical career, documenting her journey in making a visual album curated by Her Majesty. Busiswa will be tracked by cameras as she shares her life with audiences from all over Africa.

The Queen of song and dance is well-known for her electrifying performances on stage. The reality series looks deep into her award-winning music career, collaborations with International superstars, worldwide growth of her name, personal perspectives into family life and her new release.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa and BET International Lead commented, “It’s so inspiring to bring another local black female-led reality TV series to the channel. The series will give viewers an intimate exclusive glimpse into the world of one of Africa’s leading Queen of song. BET Africa is proud to continue celebrating Black excellence on the continent and we are committed to bringing African audiences content that is culture-led, bold, and relevant”.

“I am excited to partner with BET Africa, a brand that continuously celebrates black culture and excellence globally, I look forward to sharing my truth, whereas over the years I have been reluctant to share anything,” Busiswa said. “But I have learned that it’s more important to own my story, and am willing to let my fans into the next level that is my private and spiritual life.”

This relationship exemplifies BET Africa’s continuing contribution to African talent, business, and content. This includes the launch of the channel’s first star-studded original daily drama ISONO in 2020, as well as the first local comedy sitcom Black Tax and two popular reality shows.

BET Africa continues to be a pioneer in promoting black girl magic, black creativity, and black excellence through all media, all while amplifying and engaging global audiences on the diversity and complexities of black culture through authentic storytelling.