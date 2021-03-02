Alex Asogwa’s Debut Short Film “Nucleus“ is Coming Soon | Watch the Trailer on BN TV

She promised and now, she has delivered!

TV personality and content creator Asogwa Alexandra, popularly known as Alex Unusual is finally set to premiere her debut short film “Nucleus” on YouTube this Sunday, 7th of March.

“Nucleus” which tells an intense love story is written, directed and produced by Alexandra Asogwa who also stars in the film.

The film also features veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu and other talented actors.

Watch the trailer below: