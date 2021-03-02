Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Alex Asogwa's Debut Short Film “Nucleus“ is Coming Soon | Watch the Trailer on BN TV

BN TV

This Episode of Funmi Iyanda's "Public Eye" focuses on 'Boko Haram: IDPs, Resilience & Resettlement'

Beauty BN TV

Life Update + Girl Chat - Everything Jackie Aina has been Up To Lately

BN TV

Mory Coco's Quick & Easy Morning Skincare Routine

BN TV

Jidekene Achufusi details his Nollywood Experience on "Rubbin' Minds"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Fejiro Reflects on her History with Lamar in Episode 4 of Diane Russet’s Web Series “Ricordi”

BN TV

Your First Look at CBS Primetime's Interview "Oprah With Meghan And Harry"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Meet the Star Studded Cast of Kayode Kasum's Comedy Film "Ponzi" + Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Make Delicious Chicken Stew with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

BN TV

Akah Nnani's Reaction to "The Tattoo Saga" is so Hilarious

BN TV

Alex Asogwa’s Debut Short Film “Nucleus“ is Coming Soon | Watch the Trailer on BN TV

Published

56 mins ago

 on

She promised and now, she has delivered!

TV personality and content creator Asogwa Alexandra, popularly known as Alex Unusual is finally set to premiere her debut short film “Nucleus” on YouTube this Sunday, 7th of March.

“Nucleus” which tells an intense love story is written, directed and produced by Alexandra Asogwa who also stars in the film.

The film also features veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu and other talented actors.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Review: “Roll Away the Stone” by E.J Gray | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

Chizurum Egwunwankwo: How I Cope With the Emotional Toll of Job Hunting

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Money Matters with Nimi: Ten Money Tips for Couples

Buife Nomeh: 7 Questions to Answer when Preparing a Report Presentation at Work
Advertisement
css.php