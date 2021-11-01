Beauty
#BBNaija’s Saskay & Nini are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine’s November Issue
Big Brother Naija reality stars, Saskay and Nini cover the November issue of La Mode Magazine in all their radiant beauty!
The two beauties are a combination of beauty, and they both fit perfectly for a beauty mix cover shot for the 60th edition of the magazine.
See the beautiful photos below, as well as their interviews:
Saskay
Nini
Cover Credits:
Saskay Makeup: @lammiescencesignature
Nini’s Makeup: @belle_bedazzled
Hair Stylist:@styledbyjessng
Shoot Location: @grace_court_
Shoot Direction: theoliviasandra
Graphics: @darrell_designer
Ceo/Publisher:@sandraodige