#BBNaija’s Saskay & Nini are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine’s November Issue

Published

8 seconds ago

 on

Big Brother Naija reality stars, Saskay and Nini cover the November issue of La Mode Magazine in all their radiant beauty!

The two beauties are a combination of beauty, and they both fit perfectly for a beauty mix cover shot for the 60th edition of the magazine.

See the beautiful photos below, as well as their interviews:

Saskay

Nini

Cover Credits:
Saskay Makeup: @lammiescencesignature
Nini’s Makeup: @belle_bedazzled
Hair Stylist:@styledbyjessng
Shoot Location: @grace_court_
Shoot Direction: theoliviasandra
Graphics: @darrell_designer
Ceo/Publisher:@sandraodige

