BBNaija’s Saskay & Nini are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine’s November Issue

Big Brother Naija reality stars, Saskay and Nini cover the November issue of La Mode Magazine in all their radiant beauty!

The two beauties are a combination of beauty, and they both fit perfectly for a beauty mix cover shot for the 60th edition of the magazine.

See the beautiful photos below, as well as their interviews:

Saskay

Nini

Cover Credits:

Saskay Makeup: @lammiescencesignature

Nini’s Makeup: @belle_bedazzled

Hair Stylist:@styledbyjessng

Shoot Location: @grace_court_

Shoot Direction: theoliviasandra

Graphics: @darrell_designer

Ceo/Publisher:@sandraodige