What Some of Your Favorite Celebs Wore for Halloween

Halloween is amazing for so many reasons. Beyond the candy and parties, it’s the best time to see our favourite celebrities in a different, more creative, light. And it has been so fun seeing all the Nigerian celebrities dress up for Halloween…from Kim Oprah to Falz to Vandora and so much more.

To recap all the fun, creative, and spooky costumes of the last weekend, here are some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities in their costumes.

Kim Oprah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Opara (@kimoprah)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Opara (@kimoprah)

Khloe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abiri Oluwabusayo Khloe (@kokobykhloe)

Falz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falz TheBahdGuy (@falzthebahdguy)

Angel

Vandora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Williams | VandyVibes😝 (@vandora_vandora)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Williams | VandyVibes😝 (@vandora_vandora)

Chioma Ikokwu