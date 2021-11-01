Scoop
What Some of Your Favorite Celebs Wore for Halloween
Halloween is amazing for so many reasons. Beyond the candy and parties, it’s the best time to see our favourite celebrities in a different, more creative, light. And it has been so fun seeing all the Nigerian celebrities dress up for Halloween…from Kim Oprah to Falz to Vandora and so much more.
To recap all the fun, creative, and spooky costumes of the last weekend, here are some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities in their costumes.
Kim Oprah
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Khloe
View this post on Instagram
Falz
View this post on Instagram
Angel
Vandora
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Chioma Ikokwu
View this post on Instagram