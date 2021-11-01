Connect with us

What Some of Your Favorite Celebs Wore for Halloween

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Halloween is amazing for so many reasons. Beyond the candy and parties, it’s the best time to see our favourite celebrities in a different, more creative, light. And it has been so fun seeing all the Nigerian celebrities dress up for Halloween…from Kim Oprah to Falz to Vandora and so much more.

To recap all the fun, creative, and spooky costumes of the last weekend, here are some of your favourite Nigerian celebrities in their costumes.

Kim Oprah

 

Khloe

Falz

 

Angel

Vandora

Chioma Ikokwu

 

