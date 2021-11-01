Peace Hyde wins ‘African Growth Story’ at the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism

Forbes Africa correspondent and Head of Digital Media and Partnerships for West Africa, Peace Hyde is the recipient of the “African Growth Story” award at the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism. She was named one of the winners in the closely contested category on Thursday.

Since 1974, the Sanlam Awards for Excellence in Financial Journalism have recognized and rewarded outstanding business journalism.

The awards have become a prominent and much-sought honour in South Africa’s financial journalism industry. The journalist who best captures t the growth story of the African continent wins the ‘African Growth Story’ category.

An independent panel of judges – consisting of leading media professionals, an academic, and an economist – selects the category based on the following criteria: news value, impact, rigour in reporting, analytical value, originality, integrity, specialist knowledge, and storytelling.

Sharing the news on her Instagram page, here’s what Peace had to say on Instagram:

Last night was a truly ‘pinch myself’ moment! I want to take the opportunity to say thank you to those who have followed, read, and stuck with me over the years and a huge thank you to my mentors Chris Bishop and Renuka Methil for giving me the rare opportunity to learn from the best Journalists on the African continent who turned me into an award-winning journalist! Thank to my @ForbesAfrica & @CNBCAfrica family for believing in a Chemistry, Biology and Physics teacher with a lofty media dream 6 years ago! Congratulations to all the 2021 @Sanlam_Group Excellence in Financial Journalism winners! It was an honour to be recognised and rewarded amongst such exceptional journalists from the African continent. Thank you to @Fifi_Peters for being my powerhouse supporter last night it meant everything!♥️… #APieceOfPeace #PeaceHyde #TheJourney #ExcellenceInJournalism #SanlamAwards #Sanlam.

Congratulations Peace Hyde!