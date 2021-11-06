Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong Star in Inkblot’s “Superstar” | Watch Teaser

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Jade Finds Out about Muna & Charles in Episode 4 of TNC's "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Idris Elba & Regina King Put Their Knowledge of "The Harder They Fall" to the Test in BN Exclusive Chat

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Liquorose Ate These Ten Looks & Left No Crumbs!

Movies & TV Scoop

Will Smith, Serena & Venus Williams grace the Cover of Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Premiere of "King Richard"

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Here! Watch the Trailer for Vol. 2 of the Season Finale of "Money Heist"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The drama finally unfolds in the season finale of “Assistant Madams: Dark Hearts”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu Shares First Look at Photos from “Death and the King’s Horseman”

Movies & TV

#BBNaijaShineYaEye 1st Runner-Up Liquorose is Officially a Member of Play Network Family

Movies & TV

Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong Star in Inkblot’s “Superstar” | Watch Teaser

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The end of the year is looking really great for movie lovers and fans of Nollywood. Inkblot Productions released a teaser for its latest cinematic drama titled “Superstar”. The cast includes big names like Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Ufuoma McDermott, Eku Edewor, and more. With this list and reviews from critics, this movie promises to be a blockbuster.

For fans of romantic drama, this is for you. It follows the rise to stardom of an up-and-coming actress Queen, as she plows through life and love in 21st century Nollywood. She must find the balance between artistry and stardom, whilst surviving the demons of her past.

The movie is directed by one of Nigeria’s fast-rising directors, Akhigbe Ilozobhie popularly known as Akay Mason, who wrote the script alongside Uyoyou Adia and Inkblot, co-founder Chinaza Onuzo.

Akay Mason, who also directed award-winning film, Elevator Baby, has this to say:

Making this movie has been a dream come true, a chance to tell a story that has been dear to my heart for so long. I really can’t wait for the audience to see this movie as it promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

The co-founder, Zulumoke Oyibo of Inkblot had this to say about the film

We first employed Akay as a Production Assistant in 2015, and we are so proud to see his growth and how he continues to break new ground in his writing and directing career. Superstar is a testament to his vision and talent. The audience is in for an exciting ride this December.

Superstar, which also features popular names like Daniel Etim Effiong, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, and Lord Frank, is set for a nationwide cinema release in December.

Watch the teaser here

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How

Individual Actions We Can Take To Mitigate The Risks of Climate Change

Ariyike Akinbobola: My Man – Excerpt From “The Cost of Our Lives”

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: This Hate I Feel by Titilayo Olurin
css.php