Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong Star in Inkblot’s “Superstar” | Watch Teaser

The end of the year is looking really great for movie lovers and fans of Nollywood. Inkblot Productions released a teaser for its latest cinematic drama titled “Superstar”. The cast includes big names like Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Ufuoma McDermott, Eku Edewor, and more. With this list and reviews from critics, this movie promises to be a blockbuster.

For fans of romantic drama, this is for you. It follows the rise to stardom of an up-and-coming actress Queen, as she plows through life and love in 21st century Nollywood. She must find the balance between artistry and stardom, whilst surviving the demons of her past.

The movie is directed by one of Nigeria’s fast-rising directors, Akhigbe Ilozobhie popularly known as Akay Mason, who wrote the script alongside Uyoyou Adia and Inkblot, co-founder Chinaza Onuzo.

Akay Mason, who also directed award-winning film, Elevator Baby, has this to say:

Making this movie has been a dream come true, a chance to tell a story that has been dear to my heart for so long. I really can’t wait for the audience to see this movie as it promises to be a cinematic experience like no other.

The co-founder, Zulumoke Oyibo of Inkblot had this to say about the film

We first employed Akay as a Production Assistant in 2015, and we are so proud to see his growth and how he continues to break new ground in his writing and directing career. Superstar is a testament to his vision and talent. The audience is in for an exciting ride this December.

Superstar, which also features popular names like Daniel Etim Effiong, Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladese, and Lord Frank, is set for a nationwide cinema release in December.

Watch the teaser here