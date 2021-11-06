Connect with us

Forever and For Always! Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating their 11th Wedding Anniversary

The #JenNiiAsOne Love Story Started With a Viral Dance Video!

Mayowa & Sam Were Paired by Music & Now Bound by Love!

A Mutual Friend, A BBM Status & 9 Years Down the Line - It's #TheDKMatrimony

Sina Rambo is Legally Married 💍

A Christmas Love Story! See Nneamaka & Buchi's Pre-wedding Shoot

Catch All the Feels of Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi's White Wedding

Osahon Okodugha: Is Your Back Preventing You From Having a Great Sex Life?

Super Eagles' William Troost-Ekong is Married!

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Forever and For Always! Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Comedian Basketmouth and his sweetheart Elsie Okpocha are celebrating their wedding anniversary, and they both posted some adorable photos accompanied by loving notes.

Captioning the cute photo, Basketmouth wrote; “After you gave me a fake phone number the 1st day I met you, no be 11yrs we don marry so? This life sha, shakara no good sometimes. Happy Anniversary to you @elsieokpocha thanks for choosing me, thanks for saying yes, thanks for giving me a beautiful home and thank you for being my wife. Love you forever.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basketmouth (@basketmouth)

While Elsie took to her Instagram page to write; “Forever and For Always is what we will always be… I love you till Eternity Baby
Happy 11th Anniversary to us @basketmouth @shaniatwain: forever and for Always #theokpochas #happyanniversary.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elsie (@elsieokpocha)

