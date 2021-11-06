Forever and For Always! Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha are Celebrating their 11th Wedding Anniversary

Comedian Basketmouth and his sweetheart Elsie Okpocha are celebrating their wedding anniversary, and they both posted some adorable photos accompanied by loving notes.

Captioning the cute photo, Basketmouth wrote; “After you gave me a fake phone number the 1st day I met you, no be 11yrs we don marry so? This life sha, shakara no good sometimes. Happy Anniversary to you @elsieokpocha thanks for choosing me, thanks for saying yes, thanks for giving me a beautiful home and thank you for being my wife. Love you forever.”

While Elsie took to her Instagram page to write; “Forever and For Always is what we will always be… I love you till Eternity Baby

Happy 11th Anniversary to us @basketmouth @shaniatwain: forever and for Always #theokpochas #happyanniversary.”