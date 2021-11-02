Timini Egbuson & Ultimate Love’s Iykeresa Look Radiant on the Double Cover of Glazia Magazine

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Glazia Magazine has released its annual wellness edition, and this year it is creating history.

This edition features award-winning actor and entertainer Timini Egbuson and the adorable stars from “Ultimate Love” reality show, Iyke Nnama and Theresa Ugorji fondly known as Iykeresa, to cover everything wellness from beauty to nutrition, fitness, fashion, and beyond for their first double magazine cover.

Editor-in-Chief, Omawumi Ogbe expressed her excitement at releasing two magazine covers at the same time, an idea whose time she says has come. “I am delighted to present for the first time in our magazine’s history, a double cover! We’ve got the adorable couple Iyke Nnama and Theresa Ugorji fondly known together as Iykeresa expressing rest and recreation, while the hottest dude in entertainment right now, Timini Egbuson aka Bad Boy T fully embodies what it means to live life unapologetically,” she said.

Iykeresa has gained a household name following their debut on the reality show “Ultimate Love.” In the cover story, they discuss fame, wellness, and the necessity of being comfortable in one’s own skin.

Timini shares his story on keeping ahead of the game in both work and play, a look at his approach to wellness and mental health. In his cover interview, the “Elevator Baby” star admits that he has “had the best year of my life. The last two years have been the best years for me. All of that has been as a result of acting. As a result of me doing what I love.”

On the rumours swirling about an Iykeresa breakup, Omawumi Ogbe revealed at the time of publication that they cannot confirm if Iyke and Theresa are together or not.

“But we’re happy to celebrate them with these beautiful photos and insightful cover story. Let us raise our glasses to this young, and beautiful duo as they navigate the world, and build formidable individual brands!” she said.

Inside this wellness issue, you will also find an interview with Instagram skit maker, Omozele Gabriel, money talks with global finance expert Abi Longe, lifestyle and fashion columns, sexual health & beauty tips, career points and more. Coach Kolade Stephen who is one of Nigeria’s most revered team building and executive coaches also shares how to enhance corporate training in a Zoom-fatigued world.

See more photos from the magazine below:

Timini

Credits:
Creative Direction – @omawumio
Photography – @damellphotography
Cover Outfit – @le_opatity
Styling – @flostyling
Accessories – @itskgold / @lacebycataleya
Grooming – @houseoftara_intl
Location – Crossroads Restaurant & Bar; @ekohotels
Creative Assistants – @mzmordi / @ominomi_o
Graphic Design – @onegraphiks

Iyke and Theresa

Credits:
Editor in Chief and Creative Direction – @omawumio
Photography – @damellphotography
Cover Outfits – Iyke: @luxbybecca / Theresa: @oyxxl
Styling – @flostyling
Accessories – @itskgold
Makeup & Grooming – @houseoftara_intl
Hair – @leevenchybrand
Locations – @orikigroup / @rfgardens
Creative Assistants – @mzmordi / @ominomi_o
Graphic Design – @onegraphiks

See the full issue at www.glaziang.com/magazine

