Connect with us

Music

CKay is Billboard's November Chartbreaker, thanks to His 2019 Song "Love Nwantiti"

Music

Ladipoe releases EP "Providence" Featuring Rema, Fireboy and Amaarae | Listen on BN

BN TV Music

Beautiful is One Way to Describe Tems' Performance of "Found", "Damages" & more on NPR's "Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts"

Music

The Bail Music Company says Disengagement from Brymo is a 'Mutual Decision'

Inspired Music

Cynthia Erivo is One of the Stars on Harper's Bazaar UK's 'Women of the Year' December Issue Covers

BN TV Music

Joeboy Breaks Down the Lyrics of “Sip (Alcohol)” in the Latest Episode of Genius' "Verified"

Music

New Music: Moonlight Afriqa - Oroma

Music

New Video: YBMG - Sapa ft. KJM

BN TV Music

From "Bloody Samaritan" to "Ameno", these Splendid Covers Prove LOUD Music Group is Amazing!

BN TV Music

Mayorkun Performs "Freedom" on Recording Academy's "Positive Vibes Only" | WATCH

Music

CKay is Billboard’s November Chartbreaker, thanks to His 2019 Song “Love Nwantiti”

Published

10 mins ago

 on

Nigerian music star CKay is the latest artist to be featured on Billboard‘s “Chartbreaker”, the magazine’s series spotlighting an artist making their introduction to the charts.

CKay is the Chartbreaker for November 2021, but it was his 2019 song “Love Nwantiti” that gave him his first Billboard Hot 100 entry, thanks to a viral TikTok challenge and multiple versions which have been released.

The song climbed to the top 40 on The Hot 100 chart and to No. 2 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts. It also claimed the No. 1 spot on Shazam’s Global 200 chart.

“Social media definitely played a role – and it wasn’t only TikTok. It was also Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. The world discovered it one person at a time,” CKay says.

Inspiration behind the Song 

In the Billboard interview, CKay says he was in love while making “Love Nwantiti” and the inspiration came to him while he was making beats and freestyling in his living room. 

He describes his own kind of Afrobeats as Emo Afrobeats. It is “my own spin on Afrobeats,” he says adding that he finds particular joy in creating it.

“Emo Afrobeats is a way to express myself, my emotions and my sound and still have a groove to it,” he explains. “Plus I’m a cancer, so my energy is basically emotions.

Debut Album

“My album is going to be my best work yet… because I’m going to put my whole soul and essence into it,” CKay tells Billboard.

Listen to the original track below:

Watch the remix featuring Joeboy and Kuami Eugene

Photo Credit: Manny Jefferson for Billboard 

Inspiration behind the Song 

In the Billboard interview, CKay says he was in love while making “Love Nwantiti” and the inspiration came to him while he was making beats and freestyling in his living room. 

He describes his own kind of Afrobeats as Emo Afrobeats. It is “my own spin on Afrobeats,” he says adding that he finds particular joy in creating it.

“Emo Afrobeats is a way to express myself, my emotions and my sound and still have a groove to it,” he explains. “Plus I’m a cancer, so my energy is basically emotions.

Debut Album

“My album is going to be my best work yet… because I’m going to put my whole soul and essence into it,” CKay tells Billboard.

Listen to the original track below:

Watch the remix featuring Joeboy and Kuami Eugene

Photo Credit: Manny Jefferson for Billboard 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: This Hate I Feel by Titilayo Olurin

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: A .45 Caliber Bullet and An Encounter With God

BN Hot Topic: As a Bridesmaid, How Far Would You Go to Please the Bride?

Mfonobong Inyang: Turning From Trauma To Triumph
css.php