BBNaija’s Cross Teams Up With Ajebutter22 on the Debut Single ‘Feeling Funky’

Most BBNaija housemates left the show with expectations from fans about what they will do next. For Cross fans, the wait is over. The Big Brother Naija 2021 (Shine Ya Eye) housemate dropped “Feeling Funky”, a party banger featuring Ajebutter22.

This song is to appreciate Team Cross for the love and support they have shown him the past year especially while Cross was in the House. The spectacular team up is an amapiano inspired single.

Asides the epic collaboration, the single is produced by TMXO and Spinall. The inspiration is from the recent experience in the Big Brother house and the regular funky lifestyle Cross has been known for in recent times.

As he was the life of the party while in the House, he brings this same playful vibe in partnership with the unique sound of Ajebutter22 the ‘minister of enjoyment’.

Listen here