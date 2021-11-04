Ladipoe releases EP “Providence” Featuring Rema, Fireboy and Amaarae | Listen on BN

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

It has been hit after hit with Ladipoe and no one can argue with that: from his first EP titled “Know You” to viral music collaborations like “Feeling” featuring Buju and “Know You” featuring Simi.

With “Providence”, fans should know what to expect from the music star.

The 6-track EP has FireboyDML, Amaarae, and Rema to produce a proper mix of style, content, and sounds.

On the lead is Mavin Records, Ladipoe who promises a meal like no other for his ever loving fans. His past hit songs speak for themselves.

This EP comes just months after Ladipoe’s BET nomination awards for Best International Flow category. 

Listen to “Providence” here:

1) LOTR II – Ladipoe

2) Afro Jigga – Ladipoe featuring Rema

3) Law of Attraction – Ladipoe

4) Running – Ladipoe featuring FireboyDML

5) Love Essential – Ladipoe

6) Providence – Ladipoe

