Ladipoe releases EP “Providence” Featuring Rema, Fireboy and Amaarae | Listen on BN

It has been hit after hit with Ladipoe and no one can argue with that: from his first EP titled “Know You” to viral music collaborations like “Feeling” featuring Buju and “Know You” featuring Simi.

With “Providence”, fans should know what to expect from the music star.

The 6-track EP has FireboyDML, Amaarae, and Rema to produce a proper mix of style, content, and sounds.