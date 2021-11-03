Connect with us

Movies & TV

#BBNaijaShineYaEye 1st Runner-Up Liquorose is Officially a Member of Play Network Family

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu Shares First Look at Photos from “Death and the King’s Horseman”

Movies & TV Nollywood

Playing Queen Amina of Zazzau Almost Claimed My Life - Lucy Ameh

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Omo Ghetto: The Saga" wins Africa’s Highest-Grossing Film of 2020/21 Award at META Cinema Conference

BN TV Movies & TV

The First Teaser for Play Network Studios' Classic Remake "Aki and Paw Paw" is Here!

Features Movies & TV Nollywood

James Omokwe on Creating Africa Magic Epics | by Dika Ofoma

Movies & TV Scoop

"Lord Of The Streets": #BBNaija6 Winner Whitemoney Covers Media Room Hub's October 2021 Issue

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Binge Watch All 6 Episodes of New Web Series “Money.Men.Marriage”

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Taymesan is Joined by His Pastor in this New Episode of “Tea with Tay“

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nonso Bassey, Funke Akindele, "Ayinla" Nominated for AMAA 2021 | See Full List

Movies & TV

#BBNaijaShineYaEye 1st Runner-Up Liquorose is Officially a Member of Play Network Family

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija show has come to a close and ushered brand new talents into the industry, one of which is professional dancer and singer Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose.

The reality star who discovered more of her talents during the show, including acting, emerged as the first runner-up in the Shine Ya Eye season. She has now been signed to entrepreneur and AMVCA award-winning filmmaker Charles Okpaleke‘s branding, marketing and PR company – Play Management Africa.

Play Management Africa is also home to #BBNaijaLockdown 2nd runner-up Nengi Hampson, #BBNaijaPepperDem’s Kim Oprah and other movie stars including Swanky JKA, Idia Aisien and Mawuli Gavor.

To announce Liquorose’s on-boarding, PMA shared a video on social media to officially say ‘Welcome To Play Network’, describing their partnership as “the beginning of an amazing journey”.

Liquorose also posted the same video on Instagram accompanied by the caption:

You’ve seen the teaser, here’s the real thing! Officially a member of the @playmanagementafr family ❤️🥂mBeyond excited for what’s to come!
Cc: @charlesofplay @playnetworkafr @fafabo_

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Turning From Trauma To Triumph

James Omokwe on Creating Africa Magic Epics | by Dika Ofoma

Your Better Self with Akanna: Pride Comes Before a Nasty Fall

Wunmi Adelusi: Why You Shouldn’t Hold Back From Giving Constructive Feedback

Here’s What Went Down at the TEDxLagos Adventure 2021
css.php