It's Here! Watch the Trailer for Vol. 2 of the Season Finale of "Money Heist"

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Less than one month from now, we will get to revisit the Netflix Original series titled Money Heist.

We will feel the remarkable storytelling and perfect blend of characters that each tend to have their own personal fanbase.

It has been a relatively long wait since Part 5 was released on September 3, 2021. The fact that it ended with the death of a favourite character further heightened the question of What Next?

Fans do not have to wait anymore as Volume 2 of Part 5 debuts on December 3rd 2021. This happens to be the final lap in the series

Here is Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 Official Trailer

