#BNSStreetStyle50: The Must See Looks from Lagos Fashion Week 2021

At the 2021 Lagos Fashion Week, in celebration of a return back to the days in the sun, street style enjoyed a revivification. The members of the fashion firmaments all showed up dressed in their best looks. There were power suit moments in vibrant colours, and a celebration of made-in-Nigeria fashion. The tailbone length braids reigned in the beauty department and the low-heeled Sanchos boot was recalled yet again from retirement by fashion tastemakers.

But in the age of the-scrolling-set, in this era of Instagram, it will take sporting more than a few trendy looks to really make heads turn. What fashion demands is great attention to detail and a very specific intention to make even Hephaestus green with envy.

From the red carpets at offside shows; Orange Culture, Banke Kuku, and Andrea Iyamah to the onsite shows at Federal Palace, our editors have put together the top 50 looks from Lagos Fashion Week 2021.

Check out everything you missed from LFW2021 HERE 

Photography: @insigniaonline

Photography: @insigniaonline

