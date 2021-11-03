BNSStreetStyle50: The Must See Looks from Lagos Fashion Week 2021

At the 2021 Lagos Fashion Week, in celebration of a return back to the days in the sun, street style enjoyed a revivification. The members of the fashion firmaments all showed up dressed in their best looks. There were power suit moments in vibrant colours, and a celebration of made-in-Nigeria fashion. The tailbone length braids reigned in the beauty department and the low-heeled Sanchos boot was recalled yet again from retirement by fashion tastemakers.

But in the age of the-scrolling-set, in this era of Instagram, it will take sporting more than a few trendy looks to really make heads turn. What fashion demands is great attention to detail and a very specific intention to make even Hephaestus green with envy.

From the red carpets at offside shows; Orange Culture, Banke Kuku, and Andrea Iyamah to the onsite shows at Federal Palace, our editors have put together the top 50 looks from Lagos Fashion Week 2021.