ICYMI: Omoyemi Akerele Appointed As Zero Oil Ambassador for Nigeria

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Omoyemi Akerele, Founder and Executive Director of Lagos Fashion Week, and its parent company, Style House Files, was recently appointed the Zero Oil Ambassador for Nigeria.

On day 3 of Lagos Fashion Week 2021, Executive Director/CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council & President ECOWAS TPO Network, Mr Olusegun Awolowo, announced Omoyemi’s appointment, as well as the five hundred million Naira grant, set aside to support thirty brands in the fashion industry.

The brand took to their Instagram to share the good news:

We are really delighted and thankful for the Executive Director/CEO Nigerian Export Promotion Council & President ECOWAS TPO Network, Mr Olusegun Awolowo’s consistent support and dedication to the Nigerian textile and apparel sector. At Lagos Fashion Week 2021, Mr Olusegun Awolowo (@segunawo7) announced a N500,000,000 grant set aside to support thirty brands in the fashion industry who have been consistent with solidifying their retail footprint in key cities and digital destinations across the world. The aim of the grant is to increase opportunities for access to the global market for these brands.

The keynote ended on a congratulatory note for Style House Files, Lagos Fashion Week with the announcement of Omoyemi Akerele (@omoyemiakerele) as a Zero Oil Ambassador for Nigeria.

 

Photo Credit: @lagosfashionweekofficial

