Connect with us

Style

ITSK Gold Unveils its New Jewellery Collection Inspired by African Culture

Style

ICYMI: Omoyemi Akerele Appointed As Zero Oil Ambassador for Nigeria

Style

Yewande Biala's Closet Is filled with Endless Style Inspiration for your Week

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: Yewande Lag

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: Lush Hair

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: The Sunlight Collection - Africaana

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: The Sunlight Collection - Kweleaku

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: The Sunlight Collection - TwentySix

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: Kadiju

Style

Lagos Fashion Week 2021- Runway Day 3: Cute Saint

Style

ITSK Gold Unveils its New Jewellery Collection Inspired by African Culture

Published

6 hours ago

 on

ITSK Gold, an indigenous art and culture brand from Nigeria, whose aim is to tell the African story using jewelry and lifestyle one piece at a time, is creating unique products to do just that.

Inspired by the rich African culture, the founders Tosan Ideh and Tuoyo Dudu are promoting unity in diversity conversations, and cultural preservation, through the ITSK jewelry line, in form of wearable art.

The jewelry collection, which serves to encourage people to embrace their traditional heritage, consists of everything from rings to cufflinks, bracelets to neckpieces, and lapels pins to earrings. Each item has features of cultural importance etched on; Bini Queen Idia’s ceremonial mask, the ceremonial Ada, The Eben swords, the mask of Oduduwa, the Arewa symbol, and the Odum.

Following the launch of its e-commerce website www.itskgold.com, and the construction of its new factory in Benin City Nigeria, ITSK is geared towards empowering youths, students, and artisans with skills in the arts.

See the collection here

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Credits @itskgold

Related Topics:

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php