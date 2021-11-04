BBNaija’s Liquorose Ate These Ten Looks & Left No Crumbs!

Connect with us

2 hours ago

Aside from her multi-talents and indisputable beauty, if there’s one thing that stood out about Liquorose in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye House, it was her unique taste in fashion.

The reality star and dancer’s unmistakable style borders around classy tom-boy and sophisticated chic; always giving off that cool, calm, collected vibe we signed up for.

She never failed to put her energy and confidence on full display as she channelled her inner model every time the spotlight was on her. Whether it was during the Saturday Night Parties, Live Eviction shows, games or tasks that required it.

She’s out of the #BBNaija house and she’s letting us know that there’s a lot more to her than we saw on the reality show, and she’s not leaving our timelines any time soon.

Every time Liquorose shows up, she shows out and causes a frenzy. From suit sets/two pieces, dresses and combat ensembles to rich/vibrant colours, and neutral tones, we’ve curated these 10 stunning looks to prove that Liquorose is indeed a style star.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

