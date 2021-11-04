Scoop
Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Share Heartfelt Messages + Cute Moments to Celebrate their 4th Wedding Anniversary
Today makes it four years since Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong said: “I Do”.
In an Instagram post, Toyosi shared a rare photo from their wedding with the caption, “We’ve come a long way from this moment love. In this moment I was still infatuated with you. I know they say to marry your friend but I can’t categorically say I did. I didn’t get married to you seeing you as friend, I got married to you intoxicated 😅😂😂 I was high on “love”.
4 years later, I’ll say, to me, this is the year that we started becoming friends, not just husband and wife, not just parents to a child (now two) but actual friends and friendship with you is beautiful Daniel.
I feel safe, I feel seen, there’s no hidden agenda, there’s no judgment. All I see is commitment. Your commitment to us, to your vows, to our home and all that we’re building. There’s a true sense of us doing this marriage thing together even when the storms have come and I’m beyond thankful for that ❤️
Happy 4th anniversary my love!! (I can’t believe you hid that video from me though but it’s okay!!) I love love love love love you and I think we’re doing great!!! Chop knuckle 👊🏾
#3strandcord
Daniel, on the other hand, shared a video of the adorable moment he proposed to Toyosi. He wrote in the caption:
You said yes to me on my birthday 4 years ago and the rest is history. Today makes it four amazing years of riding through life with you, we’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve had many ecstatic moments – moments I thought my heart would burst open, and very scary days – days I thought we wouldn’t make it, but through it all I’m convinced,
that there’s no one else I’d rather do life with. I love you, Olaoluwatoyosi! Happy wedding anniversary baby, you are an absolute star ⭐️You rock my world!!!!
#happyweddinganniversary #HWA
PS: Pastor @emmanueladeolu thank you for holding my shaky hands that night 😂😂😂
Watch the video below:
Happy Anniversary to the Etim-Effiongs!