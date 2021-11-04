Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Share Heartfelt Messages + Cute Moments to Celebrate their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Movies & TV Scoop

Will Smith, Serena & Venus Williams grace the Cover of Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Premiere of "King Richard"

Movies & TV Scoop

It's Here! Watch the Trailer for Vol. 2 of the Season Finale of "Money Heist"

Nollywood Scoop

Stan Nze Joins Naz, Zulu, and Damola in the First Episode of "Meet & Greet" Podcast Season 3

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Mo Abudu Shares First Look at Photos from “Death and the King’s Horseman”

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"Omo Ghetto: The Saga" wins Africa’s Highest-Grossing Film of 2020/21 Award at META Cinema Conference

Scoop

TheWill Downtown's Latest Edition has Mayorkun on its Cover + a Special Feature with #BBNaija's Jaypaul

Scoop Sweet Spot

Timini Egbuson & Ultimate Love’s Iykeresa Look Radiant on the Double Cover of Glazia Magazine

Scoop

Even at the Age of 86, This Cultural Icon Has No Plans to Retire From Painting

Beauty Scoop

#BBNaija's Saskay & Nini are Cover Stars for La Mode Magazine's November Issue

Scoop

Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Share Heartfelt Messages + Cute Moments to Celebrate their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Today makes it four years since Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong said: “I Do”.

In an Instagram post, Toyosi shared a rare photo from their wedding with the caption, “We’ve come a long way from this moment love. In this moment I was still infatuated with you. I know they say to marry your friend but I can’t categorically say I did. I didn’t get married to you seeing you as friend, I got married to you intoxicated 😅😂😂 I was high on “love”.

4 years later, I’ll say, to me, this is the year that we started becoming friends, not just husband and wife, not just parents to a child (now two) but actual friends and friendship with you is beautiful Daniel.

I feel safe, I feel seen, there’s no hidden agenda, there’s no judgment. All I see is commitment. Your commitment to us, to your vows, to our home and all that we’re building. There’s a true sense of us doing this marriage thing together even when the storms have come and I’m beyond thankful for that ❤️

Happy 4th anniversary my love!! (I can’t believe you hid that video from me though but it’s okay!!) I love love love love love you and I think we’re doing great!!! Chop knuckle 👊🏾

#3strandcord

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

Daniel, on the other hand, shared a video of the adorable moment he proposed to Toyosi. He wrote in the caption:

You said yes to me on my birthday 4 years ago and the rest is history. Today makes it four amazing years of riding through life with you, we’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve had many ecstatic moments – moments I thought my heart would burst open, and very scary days – days I thought we wouldn’t make it, but through it all I’m convinced,
that there’s no one else I’d rather do life with. I love you, Olaoluwatoyosi! Happy wedding anniversary baby, you are an absolute star ⭐️You rock my world!!!!
#happyweddinganniversary #HWA

PS: Pastor @emmanueladeolu thank you for holding my shaky hands that night 😂😂😂

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Happy Anniversary to the Etim-Effiongs!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Prose: This Hate I Feel by Titilayo Olurin

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: A .45 Caliber Bullet and An Encounter With God

BN Hot Topic: As a Bridesmaid, How Far Would You Go to Please the Bride?

Mfonobong Inyang: Turning From Trauma To Triumph
css.php