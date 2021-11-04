Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong Share Heartfelt Messages + Cute Moments to Celebrate their 4th Wedding Anniversary

Today makes it four years since Toyosi and Daniel Etim-Effiong said: “I Do”.

In an Instagram post, Toyosi shared a rare photo from their wedding with the caption, “We’ve come a long way from this moment love. In this moment I was still infatuated with you. I know they say to marry your friend but I can’t categorically say I did. I didn’t get married to you seeing you as friend, I got married to you intoxicated 😅😂😂 I was high on “love”.

4 years later, I’ll say, to me, this is the year that we started becoming friends, not just husband and wife, not just parents to a child (now two) but actual friends and friendship with you is beautiful Daniel. I feel safe, I feel seen, there’s no hidden agenda, there’s no judgment. All I see is commitment. Your commitment to us, to your vows, to our home and all that we’re building. There’s a true sense of us doing this marriage thing together even when the storms have come and I’m beyond thankful for that ❤️ Happy 4th anniversary my love!! (I can’t believe you hid that video from me though but it’s okay!!) I love love love love love you and I think we’re doing great!!! Chop knuckle 👊🏾

#3strandcord

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyosi Etim-Effiong ✨ (@the_toyosi)

Daniel, on the other hand, shared a video of the adorable moment he proposed to Toyosi. He wrote in the caption:

You said yes to me on my birthday 4 years ago and the rest is history. Today makes it four amazing years of riding through life with you, we’ve had our ups and downs, we’ve had many ecstatic moments – moments I thought my heart would burst open, and very scary days – days I thought we wouldn’t make it, but through it all I’m convinced,

that there’s no one else I’d rather do life with. I love you, Olaoluwatoyosi! Happy wedding anniversary baby, you are an absolute star ⭐️You rock my world!!!!

#happyweddinganniversary #HWA PS: Pastor @emmanueladeolu thank you for holding my shaky hands that night 😂😂😂

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel (@etimeffiong)

Happy Anniversary to the Etim-Effiongs!