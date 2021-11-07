The Nominees for Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2021 Are...

The ELOY Awards governing body is excited to announce the release of the nominees for the Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2021.

The list features 16 categories, with ladies who have largely impacted society through their commitment and leadership. Voting has officially begun and can be done on the ELOY website www.eloyawards.com . It closes Friday, November 19th 2021.

Exquisite Magazine has vetted the nominees based on the nominations by the public and the fulfilment of the ELOY Awards criteria.

The ELOY Awards celebrates and recognises women of excellence in different fields so as to inspire, motivate, support and educate other women to become the best versions of themselves. This also serves as a networking platform for women to grow and build their brands. The ELOY Conference will hold on the same day in the morning with keynote address by the Hon Commissioner for Women affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Dada and Special Address by Owen Omogiafo, President / GCEO Transcorp PLC.

According to the founder of The ELOY Awards Foundation Tewa Onasanya, the focus of the ELOY Awards this year is to highlight the fact that when one woman wins, it inspires other women to win and increases the chances of other women winning.

The anticipated ELOY Awards night is set to hold on Friday, November 26th 2021, at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

See the full list of nominees:

1. ELOY AWARD FOR AGRICULTURE

A woman who has achieved significant business success in the agricultural and agri business field with great impact in her community and country as a whole.

 OMOTOLA MONSURAT BADAMASI – FARM30

 MODUPE OYETOSO – SMART FARM

 ADEBIMPE OLADUNJOYE – BEEM FARMS

 UMMULKHAI JUBRIL – NIGROWS FARMS

 OMODUNNI SODEKE – OMODUN FARMS

2. ELOY AWARD FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

This award is for a woman who is leading a Social Enterprise impacting lives through their activities, to solve economic and social issues. She is providing solutions to cultural, educational, environmental or financial challenges with her innovative product or service.

 TAIWO SOTUNDE – NIGERIAN SHOWCASE

 BILIKISU GARBA – THE UPCYCLE ARCHITECT

 OLUWATOSIN WILKEY AWOBIYI

 BUKOLA BAMIDURO – TRASH 2 WEALTH

 CHIDI KOLDSWEAT – DONORS FOR AFRICA

3. ELOY AWARD FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP

A woman in business. An entrepreneur who has demonstrated success in her sector through her work, leadership and

excellence.

 JOYCEE AWOSIKA – ORIKI

 AYORONKE TOSIN YEYE – iMENTOR AFRICA

 AFFIONG WILLIAMS – REEL FRUIT

 NANCY UMEH – RADIANCE COOKWARE

 LARA RAWA – EVENTI COCKTAILS

4. ELOY AWARD FOR DIGITAL INNOVATION

This award recognises a woman who has used science and technology to create a platform offering knowledge, service,

product or solution to build sustainable businesses.

 UGOCHI UGBOMEH – TRANZIT

 BLESSING ABENG – INGRESSIVE FOR GOOD

 FARA ASHIRU JITUBOH – OKRA

 IFE DUROSIMI –ETTI – HERCONOMY

 SAADAT ALIYU – SHAMROCK INNOVATIONS

 ELOHO OMAME – FIRST CHECK

5. ELOY AWARD FOR FASHION ENTREPRENEUR

This award is for a woman in the fashion industry who is making an impact and an employer of labour, who has been

consistent and creative within the ELOY year.

 ADEY SOILE

 ABAYA LAGOS

 SANDRA ULEYI LEYI USH

 VEEKEE JAMES

 WARDROBE MERCHANT

6. ELOY AWARD FOR BEAUTY ENTREPRENEUR

This is for a woman in the beauty industry making a mark in the beauty industry and an employer of labour.

 ADEOLA ADEYEMI – BEAUTY BY AD

 DR MAY IKEORA – LAVYANNA BEAUTY

 STELLA NDEKILE – NURAN BEAUTY

 AMEERA ABRAHAM – AMALI COSMETICS

 ANNE UZOCHUKWU – ONYINX BEAUTY

 JOY IGHO EREKOSIMA – SOIBI BOTANICALS

7. ON AIR PERSONALITY

A woman on radio who is using her platform to educate, entertain, inspire people.

 NWAYIOCHA – WAZOBIAFM LAGOS

 JENNIFER IBRAHIM – COOLFM ABUJA

 MIRIAM COLE OKPOEBO – BOSS RADIO 98.9FM

 OPE KESHINRO – HOT FM LAGOS

 AKWAUGO – WAZOBIAFM ONITSHA

 DEBBIE AJIBOYE (DEB EXTRA) – MAXFM

8. TV PERSONALITY

A female TV personality who uses her platform to entertain, educate and inspire others.

 TUNDUN ABIOLA AND OJY OKPE – ARISETV

 CHISOM AND WOFAIFADA – SUPERSPORTS

 KIKELOMO ATANDA –OWO – STV

 TEMITOPE MARK ODIGIE, AKASHAT NYMAT, MARIAM LONGE – TVC

 YOMI OTAIGBE – CHANNELS TV LAGOS

 ADA OHH – URBAN FM LAGOS

9. ELOY AWARD FOR BRAND INFLUENCE

Someone who has been able to use her ability to influence potential buyers of products and services by promoting and recommending on social media. These type of people add credibility to brands.

 LAURA IKEJI KANU

 ADEOLA ADEYEMI DIIADEM

 TACHA

 ALEX UNUSUAL

 DAKORE AKANDE

10. ELOY AWARD FOR YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR

A woman under 35 actively running a business. A female entrepreneur who has demonstrated success in her sector through her work, leadership and excellence.

 OLOLADE AJAYI CONFIDENCE – CLSLINKS

 SARAH OLAGOKE – TERSLEY FOODS

 TENIOLA AWAIYE – LULU FOODS

 DOYINMOLA OLAJOYE – DHONEY NG

 OJOODIDE OLUWADARA – JUST JOURNALS

11. ELOY AWARD FOR HUMANITARIAN / NGO

A woman who has made a significant social impact in the community and Nigeria.

 ABIGAIL SIMON-HART – BRICON FOUNDATION

 AISHA ADAMS – SIDDIQAH FOUNDATION

 EBELE IYIEGBU – THE KIEK FOUNDATION

 ADEDOLAPO OSUNTUYI – DOLLY CHILDREN FOUNDATION

 INYA LAWAL – ASCEND STUDIO FOUNDATION

 OLUBUNMI FAJUYIGBE – SHE LEARNS HERE

12. ELOY AWARD FOR BUSINESS / CAREER COACH

A female business or career coach who has been helping business owners / career women clarify their vision to achieve their goals.

 BOWALE AGBOADE – ENTREPRENEUR GIRL AFRICA

 TRICIA OLUFEMI-OLUMIDE – TRICIA BIZ

 EMILY WALE KOYA – EMILY SPEAKS LIFE

 GLORY EDOZIEN – INSPIRED BY GLORY

 FIYIN TOYO – EMPOWER U

13. ELOY AWARD FOR CREATIVE ARTS (ACTRESS)

A woman who is using her talent to the best of her ability, showing great creativity.

 TONI TONES – KING OF BOYS

 TOYIN ABRAHAM – SHADOW PARTIES

 OSAS IGHODARO – SMART MONEY WOMAN

 IDIA AISEN – NNEKA THE PRETTY SERPENT

 NSE IKPE ETIM – QUAMS MONEY

 NANCY ISIME – KAMBILI – THE WHOLE 30 YARDS

14. ELOY AWARD FOR INTERIOR DESIGNER

A female interior designer who has been showing her creativity in the interior design industry and also empowering others through her work

 FUNKE SOYIBO – HNK INTENRIORS

 iDESIGN BY TOLA AKERELE

 NAOMI SMITH & DEISE SMITH – GEMONA WEST DESIGN STUDIO

 TRACIE NWAPA – INTERIOR CULTURE BY OBIAGELI

15. ELOY AWARD FOR FOOD VLOGGER / ENTREPRENEUR

Someone who is using her platform to educate people on how to cook and use different food ingredients to prepare different meals

 WINIFRED NWANIA – ZEELICIOUS FOODS

 TOLANI CAN COOK – DIARY OF A KITCHEN LOVER

 IFY MONYE MOGEKWU – IFYS KITCHEN

 MASTE UWATSE – MASTE COOKS

 GINA EHIKODI OJO – EGEENA FOODIES AND SPICE

 BUKIE – THE KITCHEN MUSE

16. ELOY AWARD FOR CONTENT CREATOR

A female who has been creating valuable entertaining or educational materials expressed to social and traditional media.

 ADAEZE YOBO

 PRINCESS AUDU

 POWEDE ENIOLA AWUJO

 IFY OKOYE

 HALIMAT MAGAJI

 TOMILOLA ADENUGA

ELOY Recognition Awards

1. Woman in the Legal Sector – An ELOY award for a woman in the legal sector who has shown integrity, leadership

and excellence in this sector whilst advocating for women inclusion, mentorship and more. Could be a lawyer or working in the legal sector.

2. Woman in media – A woman in print, digital, traditional or social media actively educating and informing others.

3. HE4SHE – This award is for a man who using his platform to support, empower women and advocates for women.

4. Woman in Real Estate- This award is for a woman in the real estate sector.

5. Break Out Star – A rising star in any sector who has now become prominent

6. ELOY Award for Brand that supports Women Empowerment