The Nominees for Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2021 Are…
The ELOY Awards governing body is excited to announce the release of the nominees for the Exquisite Ladies of the Year (ELOY) Awards 2021.
The list features 16 categories, with ladies who have largely impacted society through their commitment and leadership. Voting has officially begun and can be done on the ELOY website www.eloyawards.com . It closes Friday, November 19th 2021.
Exquisite Magazine has vetted the nominees based on the nominations by the public and the fulfilment of the ELOY Awards criteria.
The ELOY Awards celebrates and recognises women of excellence in different fields so as to inspire, motivate, support and educate other women to become the best versions of themselves. This also serves as a networking platform for women to grow and build their brands. The ELOY Conference will hold on the same day in the morning with keynote address by the Hon Commissioner for Women affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Dada and Special Address by Owen Omogiafo, President / GCEO Transcorp PLC.
According to the founder of The ELOY Awards Foundation Tewa Onasanya, the focus of the ELOY Awards this year is to highlight the fact that when one woman wins, it inspires other women to win and increases the chances of other women winning.
The anticipated ELOY Awards night is set to hold on Friday, November 26th 2021, at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
See the full list of nominees:
1. ELOY AWARD FOR AGRICULTURE
A woman who has achieved significant business success in the agricultural and agri business field with great impact in her community and country as a whole.
OMOTOLA MONSURAT BADAMASI – FARM30
MODUPE OYETOSO – SMART FARM
ADEBIMPE OLADUNJOYE – BEEM FARMS
UMMULKHAI JUBRIL – NIGROWS FARMS
OMODUNNI SODEKE – OMODUN FARMS
2. ELOY AWARD FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
This award is for a woman who is leading a Social Enterprise impacting lives through their activities, to solve economic and social issues. She is providing solutions to cultural, educational, environmental or financial challenges with her innovative product or service.
TAIWO SOTUNDE – NIGERIAN SHOWCASE
BILIKISU GARBA – THE UPCYCLE ARCHITECT
OLUWATOSIN WILKEY AWOBIYI
BUKOLA BAMIDURO – TRASH 2 WEALTH
CHIDI KOLDSWEAT – DONORS FOR AFRICA
3. ELOY AWARD FOR ENTREPRENEURSHIP
A woman in business. An entrepreneur who has demonstrated success in her sector through her work, leadership and
excellence.
JOYCEE AWOSIKA – ORIKI
AYORONKE TOSIN YEYE – iMENTOR AFRICA
AFFIONG WILLIAMS – REEL FRUIT
NANCY UMEH – RADIANCE COOKWARE
LARA RAWA – EVENTI COCKTAILS
4. ELOY AWARD FOR DIGITAL INNOVATION
This award recognises a woman who has used science and technology to create a platform offering knowledge, service,
product or solution to build sustainable businesses.
UGOCHI UGBOMEH – TRANZIT
BLESSING ABENG – INGRESSIVE FOR GOOD
FARA ASHIRU JITUBOH – OKRA
IFE DUROSIMI –ETTI – HERCONOMY
SAADAT ALIYU – SHAMROCK INNOVATIONS
ELOHO OMAME – FIRST CHECK
5. ELOY AWARD FOR FASHION ENTREPRENEUR
This award is for a woman in the fashion industry who is making an impact and an employer of labour, who has been
consistent and creative within the ELOY year.
ADEY SOILE
ABAYA LAGOS
SANDRA ULEYI LEYI USH
VEEKEE JAMES
WARDROBE MERCHANT
6. ELOY AWARD FOR BEAUTY ENTREPRENEUR
This is for a woman in the beauty industry making a mark in the beauty industry and an employer of labour.
ADEOLA ADEYEMI – BEAUTY BY AD
DR MAY IKEORA – LAVYANNA BEAUTY
STELLA NDEKILE – NURAN BEAUTY
AMEERA ABRAHAM – AMALI COSMETICS
ANNE UZOCHUKWU – ONYINX BEAUTY
JOY IGHO EREKOSIMA – SOIBI BOTANICALS
7. ON AIR PERSONALITY
A woman on radio who is using her platform to educate, entertain, inspire people.
NWAYIOCHA – WAZOBIAFM LAGOS
JENNIFER IBRAHIM – COOLFM ABUJA
MIRIAM COLE OKPOEBO – BOSS RADIO 98.9FM
OPE KESHINRO – HOT FM LAGOS
AKWAUGO – WAZOBIAFM ONITSHA
DEBBIE AJIBOYE (DEB EXTRA) – MAXFM
8. TV PERSONALITY
A female TV personality who uses her platform to entertain, educate and inspire others.
TUNDUN ABIOLA AND OJY OKPE – ARISETV
CHISOM AND WOFAIFADA – SUPERSPORTS
KIKELOMO ATANDA –OWO – STV
TEMITOPE MARK ODIGIE, AKASHAT NYMAT, MARIAM LONGE – TVC
YOMI OTAIGBE – CHANNELS TV LAGOS
ADA OHH – URBAN FM LAGOS
9. ELOY AWARD FOR BRAND INFLUENCE
Someone who has been able to use her ability to influence potential buyers of products and services by promoting and recommending on social media. These type of people add credibility to brands.
LAURA IKEJI KANU
ADEOLA ADEYEMI DIIADEM
TACHA
ALEX UNUSUAL
DAKORE AKANDE
10. ELOY AWARD FOR YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR
A woman under 35 actively running a business. A female entrepreneur who has demonstrated success in her sector through her work, leadership and excellence.
OLOLADE AJAYI CONFIDENCE – CLSLINKS
SARAH OLAGOKE – TERSLEY FOODS
TENIOLA AWAIYE – LULU FOODS
DOYINMOLA OLAJOYE – DHONEY NG
OJOODIDE OLUWADARA – JUST JOURNALS
11. ELOY AWARD FOR HUMANITARIAN / NGO
A woman who has made a significant social impact in the community and Nigeria.
ABIGAIL SIMON-HART – BRICON FOUNDATION
AISHA ADAMS – SIDDIQAH FOUNDATION
EBELE IYIEGBU – THE KIEK FOUNDATION
ADEDOLAPO OSUNTUYI – DOLLY CHILDREN FOUNDATION
INYA LAWAL – ASCEND STUDIO FOUNDATION
OLUBUNMI FAJUYIGBE – SHE LEARNS HERE
12. ELOY AWARD FOR BUSINESS / CAREER COACH
A female business or career coach who has been helping business owners / career women clarify their vision to achieve their goals.
BOWALE AGBOADE – ENTREPRENEUR GIRL AFRICA
TRICIA OLUFEMI-OLUMIDE – TRICIA BIZ
EMILY WALE KOYA – EMILY SPEAKS LIFE
GLORY EDOZIEN – INSPIRED BY GLORY
FIYIN TOYO – EMPOWER U
13. ELOY AWARD FOR CREATIVE ARTS (ACTRESS)
A woman who is using her talent to the best of her ability, showing great creativity.
TONI TONES – KING OF BOYS
TOYIN ABRAHAM – SHADOW PARTIES
OSAS IGHODARO – SMART MONEY WOMAN
IDIA AISEN – NNEKA THE PRETTY SERPENT
NSE IKPE ETIM – QUAMS MONEY
NANCY ISIME – KAMBILI – THE WHOLE 30 YARDS
14. ELOY AWARD FOR INTERIOR DESIGNER
A female interior designer who has been showing her creativity in the interior design industry and also empowering others through her work
FUNKE SOYIBO – HNK INTENRIORS
iDESIGN BY TOLA AKERELE
NAOMI SMITH & DEISE SMITH – GEMONA WEST DESIGN STUDIO
TRACIE NWAPA – INTERIOR CULTURE BY OBIAGELI
15. ELOY AWARD FOR FOOD VLOGGER / ENTREPRENEUR
Someone who is using her platform to educate people on how to cook and use different food ingredients to prepare different meals
WINIFRED NWANIA – ZEELICIOUS FOODS
TOLANI CAN COOK – DIARY OF A KITCHEN LOVER
IFY MONYE MOGEKWU – IFYS KITCHEN
MASTE UWATSE – MASTE COOKS
GINA EHIKODI OJO – EGEENA FOODIES AND SPICE
BUKIE – THE KITCHEN MUSE
16. ELOY AWARD FOR CONTENT CREATOR
A female who has been creating valuable entertaining or educational materials expressed to social and traditional media.
ADAEZE YOBO
PRINCESS AUDU
POWEDE ENIOLA AWUJO
IFY OKOYE
HALIMAT MAGAJI
TOMILOLA ADENUGA
ELOY Recognition Awards
1. Woman in the Legal Sector – An ELOY award for a woman in the legal sector who has shown integrity, leadership
and excellence in this sector whilst advocating for women inclusion, mentorship and more. Could be a lawyer or working in the legal sector.
2. Woman in media – A woman in print, digital, traditional or social media actively educating and informing others.
3. HE4SHE – This award is for a man who using his platform to support, empower women and advocates for women.
4. Woman in Real Estate- This award is for a woman in the real estate sector.
5. Break Out Star – A rising star in any sector who has now become prominent
6. ELOY Award for Brand that supports Women Empowerment