Get ready for the FSDH Women In Business Initiative 3.0 this November!

FSDH Women In Business Initiative (WIBI) is excited to unveil its highly anticipated FSDH Women In Business Initiative 3.0 (WIBI 3.0) event, scheduled for Thursday, November 30th, 2023. This yearly summit provides a dedicated platform that enables and empowers women to thrive in their chosen fields. Through knowledge sessions, networking, mentorship, and educational programmes, the initiative aims to be a catalyst for growth, a source of thought leadership, and an advocate for the importance of female communities. This year’s edition promises to be a grand celebration of women who are breaking barriers and leaving an indelible mark across diverse areas.

The summit this year is themed “Women Winning Together; Developing the Female Economy” and it aims to explore how women can unite to establish thriving businesses, excel within organizations, and contribute to impacting lives within their communities, even as they lead happy, fulfilled lives.

The event is split into three panel sessions with focus on broad areas of the female economy — entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship, and social impact & lifestyle. These sessions are made up of prominent Nigerian women who are excelling and contributing to the development of each of these sectors.

Some of them include Olamide Brown, Healthcare entrepreneur, and Founder HealthCap Ventures, Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin, Global Partner at McKinsey & Company, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Founder GAIA Africa, Tewa Onasanya, Founder, ELOY Awards, Toyosi Etim-Effiong; Founder, That Good Media, Vicky James, Social Influencer and Fashion Stylist, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe; Founder Zapphaire Events, Bodam Taiwo; Head Portfolio at Pernod Ricard, Adebola Williams; Founder and Chairman, AW Networks, Red | For Africa amongst others. The event is hosted by FSDH Merchant Bank and the award-winning Olive Emodi will be the anchor for the day’s proceedings.

The panel sessions are very enriching and will expose attendees to strategies on business growth, personal branding, social impact causes, career development, lifestyle development and all-round well-being.

It will show women how they can take the leap to become entrepreneurial leadership inclined, position themselves for success within corporate landscapes, while also becoming well-rounded women who can impact society and contribute positively to the development of the female economy. To register for FSDH WIBI 3.0, kindly visit their website.

Commenting on the initiative, Mrs Bukola Smith, MD/CEO, FSDH Merchant Bank said

We are really excited about hosting this event for the third year now. The WIBI Summit reflects our commitment to the growth of the female economy and spotlights our role in impacting women businesses and career climbers in our immediate circles. This year alone, we have partnered with Enterprise Development Center (EDC) of the prestigious Pan African University to provide mentorship for female leaders across industries. In addition, we also organized an Accelerator Programme for female tech founders, in partnership with WEAV Capital and IFC, showing our commitment to see women thrive in their various fields. Women are an important part of the business environment in Nigeria and for our business, they are very important stakeholders, so we are happy to do this again as our way of showing support for them.

The FSDH Women in Business Desk was set up to provide female-led, female-managed and female-founded businesses with the required access to networks, capital and knowledge resources that can enable them grow and thrive in their endeavors. WIBI’s primary goal is to enable female entrepreneurs and career-people with the best possible resources and become their financial partner on their journey to success

Through the FSDH Women-in-Business Initiative, FSDH is committed to investing in and supporting female-led companies, and their founders across Nigeria and remains resolute in its commitment to enable, empower, and encourage women throughout the nation to excel in their chosen areas.

As women continue to ascend in various fields, FSDH Women in Business Initiative aspires to position itself as a catalyst for growth in the professional and business pursuits of Nigerian women, and collaborators in women-centric business initiatives.

Prospective attendees are invited to join the event, where they can draw insights and inspiration from trailblazing women and engage in networking opportunities. To register for FSDH WIBI 3.0, kindly visit their website.

Sponsored Content