Winning with Union Bank: Introducing the Winners from the Save and Win Palli Promo 3.0

Union Bank is pleased to announce the first set of winners who have won N5 million in the first Save and Win Palli Promo 3 draw held on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Fifty lucky customers each went home with a whopping N100,000.00 in the inaugural live draw conducted transparently and digitally under the supervision of relevant regulatory bodies. Congratulations to all the winners!

The Save & Win Palli Promo 3 is a nationwide campaign aimed at rewarding new and existing customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts worth over N89,000,000 as they aim to achieve their savings goals.

To stand a chance to win, customers can continue to top up their savings in multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of winning in the draws. This promo is open to new and existing savings and current account holders.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open accounts or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide.

