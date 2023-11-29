A Floral Garden Soirée: Beefeater unveils the New and Exciting Pink Strawberry Flavour

On September 17th, Gin enthusiasts in Lagos were treated to a unique and unforgettable experience at a serene private garden. The occasion was the Beefeater Escape event, a grand celebration centered around the highly anticipated Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin, a delightful variant of the classic Beefeater Gin.

The picturesque setting, with a view of the serene waters of Lagos and twinkling lights, formed an enchanting oasis – a delightful escape from the bustling streets of Lagos.

Guests were treated to a vibrant, floral-pink-themed affair and had the opportunity to savor various cocktails, all highlighting the versatility of Beefeater Pink Strawberry Gin. These cocktails included the Beefeater Slow Dance infused with pineapple flavor, the classic Pink Gin and Tonic, and the refreshing Pink Strawberry Sunset.

Adding to the atmosphere, the event featured an amiable host, Sunshine Rosman, and a lively backdrop of house music. The culinary experience was equally tantalizing, with a delightful selection of foods that titillated the taste buds and enhanced the overall experience.

The Beefeater Escape event transcended the ordinary garden party – it was a journey through the vast possibilities of Gin’s taste, history, and culture. It was indeed a delightful escape from the demands of everyday life.

The event underscored Beefeater’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, highlighting the multifaceted nature of Gin. Attendees left with cherished memories of an enchanting evening that had elevated the gin experience to unprecedented heights.

