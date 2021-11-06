First of all, Introduction! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong are Starting their Forever Journey

Nollywood actress Ini Dima-Okojie is starting her forever journey with her sweetheart Abasi Ene-Obong, the founder and CEO of 54gene.

She said yes to her beau in July (if you missed it, click here), and the couple held their introduction ceremony in Lagos today, Saturday, November 6.

The bride-to-be looked stunning in a Derin Fabikun outfit and makeup by Rise and Glam Beauty for the beautiful ceremony.

See the photos below.

The Bride

The Cute Couple

Credits:

Photography: @the.alfe

@inidimaokojie

