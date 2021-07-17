Connect with us

Sweet Spot

She Said Yes! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong Are Getting Married ❤️

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toyosi & Daniel Etim-Effiong have a new baby on the way!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Toolz & Tunde Demuren’s Son is One and He’s Such a Rockstar!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Inside Cardi B & Offset's Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Kulture

Scoop Sweet Spot

Basketmouth & Elsie Okpocha have welcomed another baby to their family!

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Ciara & Russell Wilson Are In Full Baecation Mode

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

1 Babe, 3 Dashing Looks! Check Out Bisola Borha's Birthday Photos

Scoop Sweet Spot

Linda Ejiofor & Ibrahim Suleiman's Son Keon Iman is ONE! Happy Birthday Cutie 😍

Sweet Spot

Gideon & Chidera Okeke's 'King' August Kaobi Is Here!

Scoop Sweet Spot

"I Love You Baby": Gedoni & Khafi are Celebrating Two Years of Fun, Friendship & Love

Sweet Spot

She Said Yes! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong Are Getting Married ❤️

Published

41 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood superstar actress Ini Dima-Okojie as what she expected to be a “cute cheeky date” with her boo, Abasi turned out to be the night he popped the big question and she said yes to the love of her life.

Ini made the exciting announcement on Instagram with adorable photos from the proposal night, giving us the details behind their love story which involves a lot of emails.

According to Ini, her first encounter with Abasi was two years ago when he sent her an email, requesting to send her maltesers from London after she had ranted about not being able to find one in Lagos.

About two years ago, on one random day I was ranting on my Insta stories about not being able to find fresh crispy maltesers in Lagos (they are one of my fave chocolates)
Next thing, I get an email from an Abasi titled ‘Maltesers from London’ 😅 saying he saw my rant on Instagram and he was in London at the time and would love to send some maltesers to my manager or representative’s address.
One week later I got a whole bag filled with maltesers. I was so happy, I posted it on my Insta stories saying I had the best fans.
But you were not just a fan and boy did you let me knowww!.
Reading our old emails now… I can’t help but smile and thank God for how far we’ve come.

No matter how long it took me to come around or how much I pushed back, you were ALWAYS THERE,… in one of your emails you said “I’ll move mountains to be in the same space as you Ini” and that’s what you’ve always done.
Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for being everything you are to me. I can’t thank God enough for bringing you my way.
YOU ARE A MAN ABASI…In the way I can imagine that God expects a man to be.
You are a force, not just cos of what you do but who you are inside.
You are a kind man, a good man, a man of integrity, a man I can depend and rely on, a man I can be completely vulnerable with, a man that I feel safe with… a man that I love.
I love you Abasi, more than words can describe. And I am so ready to walk this path of life with you baby.
Here’s to Forever❤️

That’s not all. Ini also posted the adorable proposal video and it has us in our feelings. Captioning the video, Ini further wrote:

I SAID YES !!!!!!!

What I thought was going to be a cute cheeky date with my boo turned out to be the night that he asked me to be his wife in the presence of all the people that I love. (Eeeek I still can’t believe it🤗)

It was truly the best night… like, you couldn’t have planned a more perfect proposal for me. I don’t know how you just knew, It was like you went into my mind and heart and knew exactly how I would want it.
But I have a confession, I didn’t hear a word you said baby😭 I was busy crying…I was really relying on this video.😭😭
But yayyy we have a wedding to plan 🥰

Watch the video below:

CREDIT:

Dress @matopeda.atelier
Photography @thechudy_

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others

Mfonobong Inyang: The Time to Give D’Tigers Their Flowers is Now!

Dennis Isong: Here’s How You Can Protect Your Money From Inflation

Favour David-Bolade: Should We Really Follow Our Passion? 

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended
Advertisement
css.php